Ethereum Foundation Puts interop Front and Center of UX Push

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 12:40
NEAR
NEAR$2,447+%0,20
SIX
SIX$0,02149-%0,87
CROSS
CROSS$0,20149-%4,43
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019427+%2,43
EPNS
PUSH$0,03584-%1,43

Ethereum Foundation researchers have highlighted that interoperability is the top near-term priority for Ethereum development.

The researchers wrote in a Friday blog post that “we see interoperability, and related projects presented in this note, as the highest leverage opportunity” within the user experience domain in the next six to 12 months. The near-term strategy focuses on intent-based architecture and general message-passing.

In other words, the focus is on allowing users to express outcomes (or “intents”) while the network handles the low-level transactions, and upgrading the crosschain “pipes” (message-passing infrastructure) so that those intents execute smoothly across layer-1 and rollups. The Ethereum Foundation states that it will optimize for specific metrics, including time-to-inclusion, confirmation/finality, layer-2 settlement, and signatures per operation.

The researchers wrote that interoperability is a focus because the Ethereum ecosystem is divided into many layer-2 protocols that extend its functionality and scalability, while bringing “their own challenges, chief among them the pressures of fragmentation.” The post cites a significant pain point:

Related: You call that decentralized? Layer 2s are destroying crypto

The three streams of development

Ethereum Foundation developers decided to divide interoperability work into three streams: initialization, acceleration and finalization. The first one is focused on intent-based architecture and includes three projects: open intents framework, Ethereum interoperability layer and interoperability standards.

The open intents framework is a modular, lightweight intent-based stack facilitating the use of intents in Ethereum development. Production smart contracts are already live, audits are expected to be finalized in Q3 of this year, and crosschain validation is anticipated to occur in the final quarter.

The Ethereum interoperability layer is a trustless cross-L2 “transport” for prescriptive execution across layer-2 protocols, led by the Ethereum Request for Comments (ERC)-4337 team. ERC-4337 is Ethereum’s account abstraction standard that improves smart contract wallets.

Related: Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade set for November: What you need to know

New standards are coming

The last element in this development stream is the interoperability standards, which are tasked with ensuring a consistent crosschain user experience.

ERC-7828/7930 defines interoperable addresses, ERC-7811 standardizes asset consolidation so the same token across chains and wrappers can be treated as a single balance, and ERC-5792 formalizes multi-call flows. Lastly, ERC-7683 specifies a common intent format, and ERC-7786 provides a neutral messaging interface, allowing bridges and verification backends to be interchangeable.

The second stream focuses on increasing the speed at every layer, and the third stream focuses on the finishing touches. This last stream is currently exploring solutions to improve zero-knowledge proof support and improve layer-1 finality times.

Magazine: Ethereum L2s will be interoperable ‘within months’: Complete guide

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/ethereum-interoperability-intent-architecture-erc-standards?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0,3978-%3,14
Notcoin
NOT$0,001786-%2,51
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0,01311-%0,98
MAY
MAY$0,04419-%1,97
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0687--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,0043--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,003358+%21,62
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001024+%2,40
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop