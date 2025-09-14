Ethereum Foundation releases end-to-end privacy roadmap covering privacy writing, reading, and proving

Par : PANews
2025/09/14 08:20
DeFi
DEFI$0.001772+1.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5664+0.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06411+0.83%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2608-3.15%

PANews reported on September 14 that according to The Block, the Ethereum Foundation team released a roadmap outlining current progress and future plans, aiming to build comprehensive end-to-end privacy protection for the world's second largest blockchain.

The Ethereum Foundation's Privacy and Scaling Exploration team has been renamed the Ethereum Privacy Stewards (PSE), shifting its focus from speculative exploration of new technologies to solving concrete problems and improving ecosystem outcomes. The roadmap focuses on three key areas: Private Writes, making private on-chain operations as cost-effective and seamless as public ones; Private Reads, enabling access to blockchain data without revealing identity or intent; and Private Proofs, making proof generation and verification fast, private, and accessible.

Within the framework of privacy-focused writes, the team plans to continue developing its experimental Layer 2 design, PlasmaFold, to add support for private transfers. The team is currently developing a proof-of-concept for this feature and hopes to debut it at Devconnect, the Ethereum developer conference in Argentina, on November 17th. For privacy-focused reads, the team is developing a privacy-preserving RPC (remote procedure call) service.

According to the roadmap, the team also plans to publish a report titled "The State of Private Voting in 2025," summarizing its work on private voting. Finally, the team is working on the private DeFi space, potentially designing protocols that ensure privacy while maintaining regulatory compliance for institutional clients, and continuing its work on private computing projects.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as PUMP prices hit new highs, Hyperliquid's top 2 account by 24-hour revenue, 0xtyle-imToken washed af, has seen a 5x long position in PUMP, generating a $7.365 million profit. It currently holds 1.94 billion PUMP (worth $14.63 million), making it Hyperliquid's largest PUMP long position. The position opened at $0.003737, with $397,000 in funding paid. Furthermore, its BTC/FARTCOIN/SOL/kPEPE positions have accumulated a $1.791 million profit, bringing the total account profit to $9.186 million.
Solana
SOL$246.76+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,971.25+0.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/14 08:44
Partager
A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "[email protected]" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
Solana
SOL$246.76+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,971.25+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09568+0.32%
Partager
PANews2025/09/14 08:40
Partager
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.146+1.53%
GET
GET$0.008415-1.75%
Sign
SIGN$0.07863-0.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.