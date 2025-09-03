Ethereum Foundation Sells 10K ETH to Fund Development and Grants

TLDR

The Ethereum Foundation will sell 10,000 ETH worth around $43 million to fund research and development.

The sale will also support the foundation’s grants and donations aimed at fostering ecosystem growth.

Ethereum Foundation plans to execute the sale in smaller transactions over several weeks to maintain stability.

The foundation paused open grant applications as part of an overhaul of its grant process.

Ethereum Foundation has already sold $25 million worth of ETH this year as part of its treasury policy.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has announced plans to sell 10,000 ETH, worth around $43 million, to fund its research and development efforts. The sale will also support its grants and donations to various ecosystem projects. EF intends to execute the conversion in smaller transactions over several weeks through centralized exchanges.

Sale Aimed at Supporting Ethereum Ecosystem

The Ethereum Foundation will sell the ETH to finance ongoing work within the Ethereum ecosystem. The foundation will use the funds for research, development, and community-focused initiatives. As part of its commitment to transparency, EF stated it would process these sales in multiple smaller orders.

EF paused open grant applications last Friday as part of an effort to revamp its grant process. The pause comes after the foundation allocated more than $32 million in grants as of Q1 2025. EF’s funding efforts have supported community growth and education projects within the ecosystem.

Ethereum Foundation’s Treasury Policy and Past Sales

In June, the Ethereum Foundation introduced a treasury policy outlining Ether sale considerations. This policy includes periodic assessments of fiat-denominated assets and ETH sales. EF has already sold about $25 million worth of Ether to SharpLink Gaming, along with another $12.7 million in two separate transactions.

EF’s most notable sale occurred in December 2020 when it sold 100,000 ETH, contributing to Ethereum’s price surge. The foundation has now committed to regularly reviewing its treasury to maintain the balance of its assets. The upcoming sale of 10,000 ETH fits within the guidelines set by the policy.

Ethereum Price Surges 23% in August

Yunfeng Financial Group revealed it bought 10,000 ETH from the open market on Tuesday. This acquisition is separate from the Ethereum Foundation’s planned sale. Additionally, Ether Machine secured 150,000 ETH to strengthen its treasury as part of its preparations for a Nasdaq listing.

Ethereum’s price has seen a significant 23% increase in the past month, reaching $4,326. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin recently speculated that Wall Street’s growing interest could lead to Ether surpassing Bitcoin as a “monetary base.” The Ethereum Foundation’s continued efforts in funding and development contribute to Ethereum’s evolving role in the financial ecosystem.

