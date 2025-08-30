Ethereum Foundation Shocks Community by Pausing Multi-Million Dollar Grants

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 16:16
Sidekick
K$0.1887-0.36%
U
U$0.01775+68.24%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00209758+0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10487+0.90%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.5506-0.49%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07661+0.88%
  • Ethereum Foundation halts grants, redefines focus for ecosystem growth.
  • High application volume led to Ethereum Foundation’s unexpected decision to pause.
  • New leadership to steer Ethereum’s future, emphasizing core infrastructure.

In a surprising move, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) has decided to pause its open grants program, which has awarded millions in funding since its launch in 2018. The move has rocked the Ethereum community, particularly since the program has played a vital role in aiding more than 100 projects and has been a source of innovation within the ecosystem.


The Ecosystem Support Program (ESP), which awarded grants for developer tools, cryptographic research, and scalability solutions, has been one of the EF’s most well-known initiatives. However, the Foundation acknowledged that the sheer number of applications has strained its lean team, leaving it with very little time to venture into other strategic aspects. This has forced the EF to press the pause button on the grants program as it reinvents its game and concentrates on more targeted investments.


Also Read: Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data On-Chain, Revolutionizing Blockchain Markets


EF Refines Focus for Long-Term Growth

While the grants program is on hold, the Ethereum Foundation is committed to reinforcing Ethereum’s core infrastructure and accelerating the network’s growth. According to the EF, the restructuring is part of a much larger mission to ensure that resources are effectively allocated to crucial aspects such as community building, developer support, and research.


Ethereum has developed because of projects funded through the grants program, including Commit-Boost and BundleBear. Nevertheless, with its small size, the Foundation stressed that more effort was necessary to scale the Ethereum core and build a more sustainable long-term ecosystem. The Foundation also referred to the increased need for increased efficiency and concentration on high-priority areas, which caused the decision to suspend the program.


Leadership Change Signals New Vision for Ethereum Foundation

Adding another layer of change, the EF has appointed new co-executive directors, Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz K. Stańczak, to spearhead its future initiatives. The new leadership will focus on scaling the Ethereum mainnet and enhancing the storage system in terms of transactions. Also, they will undertake to improve user experience, specifically in Layer 2 interoperability and application layers, which are considered vital to Ethereum’s further success.


Despite the stalling of grant funds, the Ethereum Foundation will continue to provide funds to the ecosystem and the public good that can guarantee its expansion. The pause is a new stage at which the EF will undertake strategic decisions with a direct orientation on the long-term sustainability of Ethereum and innovation.


Also Read: Unicoin Slams SEC’s Claims, Asserts Lawsuit is a Politically Charged Attack


The post Ethereum Foundation Shocks Community by Pausing Multi-Million Dollar Grants appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program