Ethereum Foundation Targets Interoperability as Top UX Priority

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:55
DAR Open Network
D$0.03183-4.29%
Threshold
T$0.01609-2.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043-4.27%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20724-3.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

The Ethereum Foundation shared a new blog post on Friday detailing a major initiative aimed at breaking down the barriers between Ethereum’s growing constellation of Layer-2 networks.

The initiative marks a strategic pivot: after years spent scaling throughput and lowering costs, the protocol team is now zeroing in on interoperability as the key to user experience.

“We see interoperability, and related projects presented in this note, as the highest leverage opportunity within the broader UX domain over the next 6-12 months, in our position as a public, core Ethereum R&D group,” the team wrote in the blog post.

At its core, the update zeroes in on three goals: interoperability, speed, and finality. The most immediate push comes from the Improve UX roadmap, which builds on earlier work to scale Ethereum’s base layer and its data availability solutions. Now, developers are turning their attention toward making the network feel faster, simpler, and more unified—especially across the sprawling landscape of Layer-2 rollups.

The heart of the effort lies in the planned Ethereum Interoperability Layer (EIL), a trustless, censorship-resistant messaging system designed to make cross-chain interactions “feel like single-chain execution,” according to the foundation. A public design document is slated for release in October, setting the stage for a standard approach to bridging assets and data across rollups.

Complementing EIL is the Open Intents Framework, a shared infrastructure for “intents,” a feature where a user-declared goals like moving funds or trading assets, can abstract away the fragmented tooling that forces developers to stitch together custom bridges and relayers. The framework was first introduced by ecosystem developers in February 2025 and gained popularity among some of the most well-known Ethereum projects. The goal: a unified UX across chains where users don’t need to care which network they’re on.

At the same time, Standards work is moving in tandem, with proposals such as ERC-7828 and ERC-7683 aimed at harmonizing wallet behavior and transaction flows across rollups. Together, these efforts point toward an Ethereum where applications can span multiple chains without sacrificing security or composability.

Speed improvements are also on the roadmap, with a Fast L1 Confirmation Rule expected by early 2026 to bring Ethereum confirmation times down to 15–30 seconds. Faster Layer-2 settlement and research into halving block times from 12 seconds to six could further reduce latency for cross-chain interactions.

The implications of these improvements are significant not just for rolllups but also for applications and DeFi. If developers succeed in making rollups feel like one network, liquidity and capital efficiency could surge, unlocking new kinds of products without the friction and risk of today’s bridging solutions.

Read more: Ethereum Developers Release New Initiative to Simplify Cross-Chain Transactions

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/08/29/ethereum-foundation-targets-interoperability-as-top-ux-priority

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany just blew another chance to pull itself out of the ditch. On Friday, new economic data from Destatis showed rising inflation, surging unemployment, and no sign of recovery in sight, as the country braces for the full blowback from Donald Trump’s latest trade squeeze. The inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.07107-3.42%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02494-5.95%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:25
Partager
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3102-3.24%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000414-4.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01862-7.17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Partager
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-5.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004388-5.34%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000066-6.51%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi