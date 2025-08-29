Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Gives Date for Potential Deadly Threat Facing Cryptocurrencies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 12:59
MemeCore
M$0.45704+8.69%
Threshold
T$0.016-3.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1225-1.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018927+3.59%
League of Traders
LOT$0.0177-1.11%

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has made a remarkable assessment of the potential impact of quantum computers on modern cryptography.

Buterin stated that he sees a 20% probability of this technology being able to break current encryption methods by 2030.

In his statement, Buterin touched on the magnitude of the threat quantum computers pose and its timeline:

“Looking at prediction platforms like Metaculous, it’s estimated that quantum computers will be powerful enough to break cryptography between 2030 and 2035. There’s a lot of speculation out there right now; some companies claim to be developing quantum computers, but in reality, they’re quantum adiabatic computers that don’t even come close to breaking cryptography.”

Buterin also stated that the Ethereum ecosystem is preparing for the quantum threat:

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, while acknowledging the magnitude of the risk, stated that he sees the probability as lower:

Although Guillemet stated that blockchain may face difficulties in the adaptation process due to its decentralized structure, he pointed out the sector’s capacity to move quickly:

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-founder-vitalik-buterin-gives-date-for-potential-deadly-threat-facing-cryptocurrencies/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563-0.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04018-3.25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07678+11.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167-0.65%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012017-6.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.064-14.78%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063-4.71%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002834-4.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.012177-1.21%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.