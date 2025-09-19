TLDR Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade will launch on December 3, introducing 12 EIPs for scalability. The Fusaka upgrade will gradually increase blob capacity to improve layer-2 efficiency. A $2M audit program will secure Fusaka’s code before the mainnet deployment. Ethereum’s validator exit queue has hit an all-time high, raising concerns about market impact. Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka [...] The post Ethereum Fusaka Hard Fork Set for December with Double Blob Capacity appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade will launch on December 3, introducing 12 EIPs for scalability. The Fusaka upgrade will gradually increase blob capacity to improve layer-2 efficiency. A $2M audit program will secure Fusaka’s code before the mainnet deployment. Ethereum’s validator exit queue has hit an all-time high, raising concerns about market impact. Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka [...] The post Ethereum Fusaka Hard Fork Set for December with Double Blob Capacity appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum Fusaka Hard Fork Set for December with Double Blob Capacity

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/19 20:03
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004274+8.01%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5273-5.45%

TLDR

  • Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade will launch on December 3, introducing 12 EIPs for scalability.
  • The Fusaka upgrade will gradually increase blob capacity to improve layer-2 efficiency.
  • A $2M audit program will secure Fusaka’s code before the mainnet deployment.
  • Ethereum’s validator exit queue has hit an all-time high, raising concerns about market impact.

Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka upgrade has been officially rescheduled to launch on December 3, 2025. The delay, which was agreed upon by Ethereum’s core developers, ensures that security and scalability take priority. The Fusaka upgrade is expected to introduce twelve Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) that aim to enhance Ethereum’s overall performance and user experience.

Fusaka’s deployment will be accompanied by several key improvements, including a doubling of blob capacity, set to begin two weeks after the upgrade on December 17. This increase will continue in January 2026 with an additional hard fork, pushing the capacity to handle more blobs, which are critical for scaling layer-2 solutions.

Blobs and Layer-2 Scaling

Blobs, introduced in the Dencun upgrade earlier in 2024, allow Ethereum to store large data sets off-chain. This significantly reduces the costs and increases the efficiency of transactions on layer-2 networks like rollups.

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade will feature an increase in blob capacity, from a current maximum of six to 15 blobs per block in December 2025, followed by a further increase to 21 blobs per block in January 2026.

The Blob Parameter Only (BPO) hard forks will enable Ethereum to scale efficiently without requiring client-side updates. This approach ensures smooth deployment with minimal risk of network fragmentation. Ethereum developer community ethPandaOps emphasized that these BPOs would allow the mainnet to scale considerably in a secure manner.

Public Testing and Audit Program

Before Fusaka’s official launch, three public testnets will run between October and November 2025. These tests are essential for identifying potential vulnerabilities and ensuring the upgrade’s stability.

Ethereum’s focus on security is also reflected in the $2 million audit program initiated by the Ethereum Foundation, which rewards developers for finding and disclosing vulnerabilities in Fusaka’s code.

The foundation’s decision to allocate substantial funds for security audits reflects the increasing emphasis on making sure that the upgrade runs smoothly. The rigorous testing process will aim to address any issues before the upgrade is deployed on the Ethereum mainnet.

Impact of Fusaka on Ethereum’s Ecosystem

Fusaka is part of Ethereum’s broader roadmap to improve network efficiency and scalability. It follows the successful Pectra upgrade in May 2025, which improved validator staking limits and account abstraction. Fusaka’s implementation will play a vital role in enhancing Ethereum’s infrastructure to support growing decentralized applications (dApps) and layer-2 solutions.

While Fusaka’s blob capacity increase is a notable improvement, the network still faces challenges related to its validator exit queue. Ethereum’s exit queue has reached an all-time high, with over 2.6 million ETH waiting to be unstaked. This large number of unstaked ETH, worth $12 billion, has raised concerns among some in the Ethereum community about potential selling pressure and its impact on ETH’s price.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defended the long exit queue, emphasizing its role in ensuring the network’s security. He argued that reducing the wait times could compromise the robustness and trustworthiness of the Ethereum protocol.

Ethereum’s Continued Evolution

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is a critical step in the network’s evolution, aiming to position it as a more scalable and secure platform for decentralized applications.

As the Ethereum community looks toward its future upgrades, including the Glamsterdam hard fork expected in 2026, the focus will remain on improving the network’s performance while maintaining decentralization and security.

The success of Fusaka and its associated hard forks will mark a significant milestone in Ethereum’s long-term journey toward becoming a more efficient and user-friendly blockchain. The upcoming months will be crucial as developers finalize the code and test the upgrade, ensuring that it meets the high standards set by the Ethereum community.

The post Ethereum Fusaka Hard Fork Set for December with Double Blob Capacity appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?