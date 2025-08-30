Ethereum Gains Favor As Billions Shift From Bitcoin

While the market oscillates between technical consolidation and the return of institutional appetite, an extraordinary movement attracts all attention. An actor holding more than 5 billion dollars in bitcoin redirects a major part of its capital towards Ethereum. The scale of the amounts, the transparency of on-chain transactions, and the timing of the operation are striking. More than a simple arbitrage, this strategic repositioning seems to redraw the power relations between the two historical pillars of the crypto universe.

