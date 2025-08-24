Ethereum Gaming Network Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Name Dispute

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/24 17:04
Xai
XAI$0,05048-4,35%
GROK
GROK$0,001604-2,37%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001101-0,09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,123-4,28%

TLDR

  • Xai filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI for trademark infringement.

  • The dispute involves confusion tied to gaming and blockchain branding.

  • Musk’s xAI expansion into gaming triggered increased brand overlap.

  • Xai claims Grok and media wrongly linked them to Musk’s AI venture.

Xai, a gaming blockchain network built on Ethereum, has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk artificial intelligence firm xAI. The legal complaint was submitted Thursday in the Northern District of California and claims that xAI’s name has led to ongoing confusion in the market.

Ex Populus, the company behind Xai, says it has used the “XAI” trademark in U.S. commerce since June 2023. It cites confusion stemming from the announcement of Musk’s AI company in July 2023 and its entry into gaming in November 2024. The lawsuit accuses Musk’s firm of unfair competition and trademark infringement.

Ex Populus said that publications, users, and even Musk’s chatbot Grok mistakenly linked the two companies, damaging the Xai brand. “This is a classic case of trademark infringement that requires the Court’s intervention to remedy,” the complaint stated.

Gaming Studio Announcement Triggered Brand Overlap

The dispute intensified after Elon Musk revealed plans for a video game studio within xAI. The announcement, according to the filing, caused “substantial actual confusion” in the market. Some media outlets used Xai’s logo to represent Musk’s new venture, while online users assumed both projects were connected.

The confusion was worsened when Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI, responded to user questions by saying the Ethereum gaming project was part of Musk’s company. Ex Populus pointed out that Grok’s misinformation added to public misunderstanding.

The company stated that it is not only facing reputational issues but is also being harmed by the negative attention surrounding xAI and its leadership.

Controversies Around xAI Cited in Complaint

The lawsuit says that Elon Musk’s public controversies have contributed to negative sentiment around the Xai brand. Ex Populus lawyers referenced recent issues involving Grok, including offensive content generated by the chatbot, which included antisemitic and violent messages.

Attorneys argued that these incidents are being wrongly associated with Xai due to branding confusion, resulting in reputational harm to the Ethereum-based platform.

Ex Populus added that Musk’s legal team recently threatened to challenge the trademark, putting further pressure on the company. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has already suspended multiple xAI trademark applications over possible conflicts with the existing XAI mark.

Ex Populus Seeks Court Action and Damages

Ex Populus is asking the court to stop Musk’s xAI from using the “xAI” name in gaming or blockchain contexts. The company is also seeking damages for trademark infringement and loss of goodwill. It requested that Musk’s company be prevented from continuing to use the disputed branding.

“This case isn’t just about Ex Populus or Xai,” the company said in a public statement. “It speaks to something bigger: the right of smaller innovators to build without having their identity swallowed by tech giants.”

The legal proceedings are ongoing, and no public response has been issued by Musk or representatives from xAI at the time of reporting.

The post Ethereum Gaming Network Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Name Dispute appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to CME's "Federal Reserve Watch", the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 75% (84.7% yesterday), and the probability of keeping interest rates unchanged is 25%.
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 16:48
Partager
Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Threshold
T$0,01645-3,29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020409-4,99%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001401-0,14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:19
Partager
Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether hits a record high, with crypto capitalization nearing $4 trillion. Trump's advisor signals the end of BTC bear markets for several years. Continue Reading:Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge The post Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,606-3,29%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 810,65-0,67%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Big Money Leaves Ethereum — Here’s Why It Might Not Be Bad for Investors

This Week’s Biggest Altcoin Gainers Revealed as BTC Calms at $115K: Weekend Watch