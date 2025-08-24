Ethereum gaming network Xai sues Musk’s xAI for trademark infringement

2025/08/24 14:56
Ethereum gaming network Xai claims Elon Musk’s AI firm xAI has caused market confusion and reputational harm.

Ethereum-based gaming network Xai has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, accusing it of trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The complaint, lodged in the Northern District of California on Thursday, claims Musk’s xAI company has created widespread market confusion, damaging Xai’s brand.

Ex Populus, the Delaware corporation behind Xai, said it has used the XAI trademark in US commerce since June 2023, including through its blockchain gaming ecosystem and the $XAI token. “This is a classic case of trademark infringement that requires the Court’s intervention to remedy,” the filing said.

