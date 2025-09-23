Ethereum Hits Losing Streak: How Massive Liquidations Impact ETH Price

Ethereum has entered a sharp losing streak, with cascading liquidations and technical weakness fueling volatility across the market. A wave of $1.8 billion in long liquidations on September 23 wiped out more than 370,000 traders, leaving Ethereum (ETH) particularly exposed. This market update is powered by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency that equips blockchain projects with precise, effective strategies to boost visibility.  $1.8B Liquidations Trigger ETH Sell-Off The crypto market’s heavy reliance on leverage has once again backfired. ETH futures accounted for over $500 million of the $1.8 billion long liquidation, underscoring Ethereum’s vulnerability to sudden drawdowns. Leverage risk: With the average funding rate at +0.0029%, traders were heavily overexposed. Domino effect: When ETH broke below $4,150, stop-losses and margin calls triggered a cascading sell-off. Open interest: ETH derivatives open interest surged 19% in 24h, showing volatility was amplified by excessive speculation. The high-leverage environment created a fragile setup where a single breakdown sparked a chain reaction of forced selling. Technical Weakness Adds Pressure ETH also faces mounting technical headwinds after failing to hold critical levels. Pivot breakdown: ETH slipped below its 24h pivot point at $4,250. Resistance: The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $4,624 now serves as resistance. Beyond that, MACD histogram at -33.17 signals clear bearish momentum, while the RSI at 40.46 is weak but not oversold, leaving room for further downside. Price targets: Short-term traders are eyeing $4,092 (September 23 low) as the next support.Long-term structure remains intact as long as ETH holds above the 200-day EMA ($3,403), suggesting investors aren’t panic-selling yet. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Outlook Ethereum’s latest slump highlights the double-edged sword of leverage. Excessive positioning fueled sharp liquidations, while technical weakness reinforced the bearish momentum. Yet, with the 200-day EMA still holding firm, long-term holders remain calm for now. This analysis was brought to you by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency. Just as Ethereum’s market path hinges on reclaiming key levels, Outset PR helps projects reclaim visibility and momentum with strategies grounded in data and measurable results. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR    Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.Ethereum has entered a sharp losing streak, with cascading liquidations and technical weakness fueling volatility across the market. A wave of $1.8 billion in long liquidations on September 23 wiped out more than 370,000 traders, leaving Ethereum (ETH) particularly exposed. This market update is powered by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency that equips blockchain projects with precise, effective strategies to boost visibility.  $1.8B Liquidations Trigger ETH Sell-Off The crypto market’s heavy reliance on leverage has once again backfired. ETH futures accounted for over $500 million of the $1.8 billion long liquidation, underscoring Ethereum’s vulnerability to sudden drawdowns. Leverage risk: With the average funding rate at +0.0029%, traders were heavily overexposed. Domino effect: When ETH broke below $4,150, stop-losses and margin calls triggered a cascading sell-off. Open interest: ETH derivatives open interest surged 19% in 24h, showing volatility was amplified by excessive speculation. The high-leverage environment created a fragile setup where a single breakdown sparked a chain reaction of forced selling. Technical Weakness Adds Pressure ETH also faces mounting technical headwinds after failing to hold critical levels. Pivot breakdown: ETH slipped below its 24h pivot point at $4,250. Resistance: The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $4,624 now serves as resistance. Beyond that, MACD histogram at -33.17 signals clear bearish momentum, while the RSI at 40.46 is weak but not oversold, leaving room for further downside. Price targets: Short-term traders are eyeing $4,092 (September 23 low) as the next support.Long-term structure remains intact as long as ETH holds above the 200-day EMA ($3,403), suggesting investors aren’t panic-selling yet. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Outlook Ethereum’s latest slump highlights the double-edged sword of leverage. Excessive positioning fueled sharp liquidations, while technical weakness reinforced the bearish momentum. Yet, with the 200-day EMA still holding firm, long-term holders remain calm for now. This analysis was brought to you by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency. Just as Ethereum’s market path hinges on reclaiming key levels, Outset PR helps projects reclaim visibility and momentum with strategies grounded in data and measurable results. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR    Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Ethereum Hits Losing Streak: How Massive Liquidations Impact ETH Price

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/23 23:29
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09209-1.13%
1
1$0.015676+34.02%
Chainbase
C$0.21227-1.72%
Threshold
T$0.01562+2.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.05963-0.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,152.01-0.19%

Ethereum has entered a sharp losing streak, with cascading liquidations and technical weakness fueling volatility across the market. A wave of $1.8 billion in long liquidations on September 23 wiped out more than 370,000 traders, leaving Ethereum (ETH) particularly exposed.

This market update is powered by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency that equips blockchain projects with precise, effective strategies to boost visibility. 

$1.8B Liquidations Trigger ETH Sell-Off

The crypto market’s heavy reliance on leverage has once again backfired. ETH futures accounted for over $500 million of the $1.8 billion long liquidation, underscoring Ethereum’s vulnerability to sudden drawdowns.

  • Leverage risk: With the average funding rate at +0.0029%, traders were heavily overexposed.

  • Domino effect: When ETH broke below $4,150, stop-losses and margin calls triggered a cascading sell-off.

  • Open interest: ETH derivatives open interest surged 19% in 24h, showing volatility was amplified by excessive speculation.

The high-leverage environment created a fragile setup where a single breakdown sparked a chain reaction of forced selling.

Technical Weakness Adds Pressure

ETH also faces mounting technical headwinds after failing to hold critical levels.

  • Pivot breakdown: ETH slipped below its 24h pivot point at $4,250.

  • Resistance: The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $4,624 now serves as resistance.

Beyond that, MACD histogram at -33.17 signals clear bearish momentum, while the RSI at 40.46 is weak but not oversold, leaving room for further downside.

Price targets:

  • Short-term traders are eyeing $4,092 (September 23 low) as the next support.Long-term structure remains intact as long as ETH holds above the 200-day EMA ($3,403), suggesting investors aren’t panic-selling yet.

PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results 

If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect. 

Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create. 

While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits.

Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics. 

Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance

One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone.

Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.

 

Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech

Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd

Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like:

  • domain activity

  • month-on-month visibility shifts

  • audience geography

  • source of traffic

By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field. 

Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets.

Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market

One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care.

Outlook

Ethereum’s latest slump highlights the double-edged sword of leverage. Excessive positioning fueled sharp liquidations, while technical weakness reinforced the bearish momentum. Yet, with the 200-day EMA still holding firm, long-term holders remain calm for now.

This analysis was brought to you by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency. Just as Ethereum’s market path hinges on reclaiming key levels, Outset PR helps projects reclaim visibility and momentum with strategies grounded in data and measurable results.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.io

Telegram: t.me/outsetpr 

X: x.com/OutsetPR 

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 18 that according to The Block, CME Group plans to launch Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) futures options on October 13, pending regulatory review. CME said on Wednesday that the new contracts will cover standard and micro options on SOL and XRP futures, with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. The new options are intended to give institutional investors and active traders greater flexibility in managing their risk exposure to the two cryptocurrencies. Giovanni Vicioso, CME's global head of cryptocurrency products, said the plan to launch options is due to the "significant growth and increasing liquidity" of the exchange's SOL and XRP futures.
Solana
SOL$216.2-1.80%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000761+5.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8453+0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:23
Partager
Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
RealLink
REAL$0.05962-0.40%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01107-7.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547+1.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
Partager
Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-4.54%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18398-0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001727+1.05%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission