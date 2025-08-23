Ethereum Hits Record $4,880 After 15% Intraday Rally

Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged more than 15% on Thursday, climbing to a record intraday high of about $4,880
Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged more than 15% on Thursday, climbing to a record intraday high of about $4,880. The milestone surpasses the cryptocurrency’s previous peak set in 2021 and ends a 1,381-day stretch without a new high.
Momentum accelerated through successive price hurdles during the New York morning, with the token reclaiming $4,500 before quickly topping $4,600, $4,700 and $4,800. Market data show the advance added roughly 6.6% in a single hour, underscoring renewed investor demand across digital-asset markets.
