Ethereum ICO Investor Sells for the First Time Since 2015, Rotates Gains Into this ETH Meme Coin

Ethereum (ETH) hit a fresh all-time high of $4,950 in August 2025, capping a decade-long journey that rewarded its earliest backers with once-in-a-lifetime gains. For some ICO participants who bought ETH under $1, the latest rally marked the perfect time to lock in profits.

On-chain trackers indicate that one such long-term holder is selling for the first time since 2015 and redirecting some of their gains into Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin presale that is making waves across X and TikTok. This move highlights two key trends: Ethereum entering a period of consolidation after a historic run, and capital rotation into high-upside speculative plays that dominate social attention.

Ethereum Rally Pauses After Historic Run

Ethereum’s surge has slowed after smashing multi-year resistance zones of $4,500 to $4,700, reaching a new all-time high. ETH consolidates between $4,200 and $4,600, indicating no vertical surge.Market data points to heavy liquidity near $4,500, which traders describe as a “magnet level” likely to attract price action in the short term. However, with ETH already within striking distance of $5,000, many early investors treat this as a natural moment to de-risk, especially after years of holding. This shift doesn’t mean confidence in Ethereum is fading. Instead, it reflects a strategy as old as the crypto sector: secure profits on the blue chips, chase multiples on the risers.

Ethereum Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Why Rotate Into Little Pepe (LILPEPE)?

For Ethereum whales sitting on outsized gains, meme coins offer a way to supercharge returns beyond what a large-cap asset can deliver. That’s why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is now drawing capital flows.

The project has already raised $24.5 million, selling 15.3 billion tokens in presale.



Priced under $0.003, the upside case is magnified compared to majors like ETH.



The coin has gone viral on X and TikTok, thanks to its strong presale marketing and ongoing community giveaway, driving retail buzz before its listings.

Unlike hype-only meme coins, LILPEPE is building its own Layer 2 blockchain tailored for meme culture, with bot-proof protection and lightning-fast transactions. That infrastructure angle gives it staying power beyond the typical pump-and-dump narrative.

$777K Giveaway Fuels Little Pepe’s Short-Term Virality

The biggest spark for Little Pepe’s current surge in popularity is its $777,000 giveaway campaign, which has already attracted over 300,000 entries. With ten lucky winners set to receive $77,000 in tokens each, the giveaway has triggered a viral storm across X, TikTok, and Telegram.

In a meme-driven market, visibility is everything. The giveaway has become the perfect “ginger” for LILPEPE’s short-term virality, ensuring more retail investors hear about the token before its presale closes. It’s an old strategy that works when paired with authentic community energy. And LILPEPE is proving just that. For Ethereum whales looking to rotate profits, this viral traction offers the exact kind of asymmetric opportunity that is missing in larger caps.

From Presale to CEX Debut: The Bigger Picture

While the presale and giveaway are the headline acts in the short term, LILPEPE’s mid- and long-term roadmap is designed to sustain momentum. Plans are underway to list on at least two top-tier centralized exchanges (CEXs), a milestone that historically triggers massive liquidity inflows for meme coins.

Moreover, Little Pepe is more than just a viral token; it introduces a Meme Launchpad. This feature will serve as a hub for future meme launches. This will help make the ecosystem last longer. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin never had this. This combination of short-term hype and long-term vision makes LILPEPE a compelling case for investors seeking immediate buzz and future staying power.

Ethereum Consolidates, Little Pepe to Explode

Ethereum is not “done” by any means. Analysts still see ETH retesting $5,000 to $10,00 by year’s end, and institutional adoption continues to climb. However, after a decade-long run, it’s natural for some capital to rotate into projects with asymmetric upside potential.

That’s where Little Pepe enters the conversation. With presale almost sold out, exchange listings around the corner, and retail FOMO igniting across social media, it’s becoming one of the most compelling places for Ethereum profits to flow in 2025.

For investors, the signal is clear: Ethereum consolidates, meme culture speculates. And Little Pepe is at the center of it all. Analysts predict a 1,000x post-launch rally, and the current setup indicates no conflict.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.