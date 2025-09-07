Ethereum – Is ETH about to mirror Bitcoin’s 2021 bull run?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 08:08
NEAR
NEAR$2.434+1.24%
Threshold
T$0.01599-0.24%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014398+0.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,641.45-0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-0.82%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00239+7.12%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.95-0.54%

Journalist

Posted: September 7, 2025

Key takeaways

Ethereum is showing signs of market maturity. With ETH breaking out of a long-term pattern, demand could be the next big trigger.

Ethereum [ETH] is starting to look more like a market heavyweight with each passing day!

Parts of ETF inflows are lining up with CME open interest, and on-chain activity is ticking higher. The setup echoes Bitcoin’s [BTC] 2021 breakout, though Ethereum’s path comes with its own unique dynamics and risks.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s driving the momentum.

A maturing market structure

Over half of recent Ethereum ETF inflows have been matched by rising open interest on CME futures, according to Glassnode data.

What does this mean? Institutions aren’t simply buying ETH for directional exposure, but are also engaging in arbitrage and hedging strategies.

Source: Glassnode

The pattern is similar to Bitcoin’s ETF-led flows, where TradFi builds positions in both spot and derivatives markets. With ETH still trading below its local highs despite this activity, this is an easy sign of maturity.

The case for resilience

Beyond ETF and futures flows, Ethereum’s underlying usage is getting stronger.

Transaction counts have held a steady uptrend, even through volatile market phases. This means activity on the network isn’t just tied to speculation.

Source: Glassnode

This consistency is a sign of a durable base of demand that keeps Ethereum relevant regardless of price swings.

ETH and the paths ahead

Source: TradingView

Ethereum was consolidating around the $4,300 zone at press time, with its daily RSI hovering near neutral and MACD showing fading momentum.

Source: X

This pause came after a strong run-up, and while short-term traders may see hesitation, the bigger picture looks different.

What you need to note, is that ETH is breaking out of a multi-year wedge, much like Bitcoin did before its explosive 2021 rally.

Source: SoSoValue

The real wildcard, though? ETF demand.

After weeks of steady inflows, the latest data shows some outflows, but total net assets remain significant at over $27 billion.

If institutional appetite revives, ETH could ride the same wave that propelled BTC to new highs.

Next: Cardano – Assessing if ADA bulls can break the $0.94 barrier

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-is-eth-about-to-mirror-bitcoins-2021-bull-run/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to
XRP
XRP$2.8221--%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1156-0.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995-7.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 19:43
Partager
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.414+0.44%
FUND
FUND$0.0216+8.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01527--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001595-0.31%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.79-0.45%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Crypto’s Next Big Moves: HBAR Eyes $0.25, ARB Targets 280%, BlockDAG Surges Ahead

Bitcoin may sink ‘below $50K’ in bear? Justin Sun’s WLFI saga continues: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6