Ethereum Jumps About 11% to Record $4,880

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23
Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged to an all-time high of about $4,880 on Aug. 22, surpassing its previous record set nearly four years ago. Price feeds from several market-data providers recorded the new peak, which comes 1,381 days after the token last set a record in 2021.

The advance gathered pace early afternoon UTC, when the cryptocurrency reclaimed $4,500, then vaulted past $4,600, $4,700 and $4,800 in quick succession. From an intraday level near $4,400, the move represents roughly an 11% gain, including a 6.6% jump in the space of one hour, according to figures cited by CoinGecko and other trackers.

The sharp upswing leaves Ether outperforming the broader digital-asset market and puts traders on watch for further momentum as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value enters price territory without historical reference points.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-jumps-11-to-record-4880-cfca414e

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
