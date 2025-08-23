Ethereum Jumps About 11% to Record $4,880

Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged to an all-time high of about $4,880 on Aug

Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, surged to an all-time high of about $4,880 on Aug. 22, surpassing its previous record set nearly four years ago. Price feeds from several market-data providers recorded the new peak, which comes 1,381 days after the token last set a record in 2021.

The advance gathered pace early afternoon UTC, when the cryptocurrency reclaimed $4,500, then vaulted past $4,600, $4,700 and $4,800 in quick succession. From an intraday level near $4,400, the move represents roughly an 11% gain, including a 6.6% jump in the space of one hour, according to figures cited by CoinGecko and other trackers.

The sharp upswing leaves Ether outperforming the broader digital-asset market and puts traders on watch for further momentum as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value enters price territory without historical reference points.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.