Ethereum Layer 2 Linea to Launch Token Next Week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 10:01
The LINEA token is trading at a $2.7 billion pre-market valuation on Hyperliquid.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Linea is gearing up for its long-awaited token release, but it appears that pre-market traders are bearish on the Consensys-backed blockchain.

Linea announced its upcoming token generation event (TGE) on Sept. 3, with a target launch date of Sept. 10. A pre-market derivative was quickly launched on Hyperliquid and opened at $0.06 per token, implying a $6 billion valuation, but has since fallen to $0.027, or $2.7 billion.

Linea Pre-Market – Hyperliquid

The TGE will feature an airdrop event with 10% of the total supply distributed to early users and builders, with another 75% slated for Linea’s ecosystem fund, which is meant to promote and incentivize growth of the network and its Ethereum-alignment mission.

Since Linea unveiled the 85% allocation to its ecosystem fund, chain metrics have started to pick up, with stablecoin supply hitting an all-time high and native dApps experiencing substantial inflows.

Linea is backed by Consensys, a digital infrastructure firm led by Joe Lubin, an Ethereum co-founder and the chairman of the Ethereum treasury company, Sharplink Gaming. The network aims to maximize value returned to Ethereum by designating 20% of all net transaction fees at Linea’s protocol level to be paid in ETH and subsequently burned.

This buy-and-burn mechanism is one of Linea’s solutions to liquidity fragmentation in the Ethereum ecosystem. In the past, Layer 2s have been accused of cannibalizing economic value from the base layer.

While activity on the chain has picked up, its total value locked (TVL) has struggled throughout all of 2025, falling to as low as $120 million in July from a high of $722 million in July 2024.

However, network TVL has exploded over the last month to a new high of $1.17 billion, led by Aave on Linea, whose TVL increased by 3770% in the last month and nearly doubled in the last week alone after Aave announced it would be a part of the chain’s “Ignition” incentive campaign.

The Ignition campaign will run until Oct. 26, and will distribute 1 billion LINEA tokens, worth $27 million at pre-market prices, to users who deposit USDC, USDT, and wrapped ETH (WETH) on Aave, Etherex, or Euler.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/ethereum-layer-2-linea-to-launch-token-next-week

Coinstats2025/09/05 10:55
WLFI TOP1 individual holder distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours

WLFI TOP1 individual holder distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours

PANews reported on September 5th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top individual holder of WLFI is suspected of preparing to sell and has begun distributing his funds. In the past 18 hours, he has distributed 79.54 million WLFI (approximately $14.69 million) to nine addresses. One of these addresses, moonmanifestphilanthropy.eth, had a small sell operation three days ago, but no selling activity has been observed at the receiving addresses. The TOP1 holder, moonmanifest.eth, owns 1% of WLFI chips, and TGE unlocked 200 million. This address is suspected to belong to TechnoRevenant, the main participant in the XPL hedging incident.
PANews2025/09/05 11:14
The Cosmos Ecosystem Foundation (ICF) announced that Interchain Labs has changed its name to Cosmos Labs.

The Cosmos Ecosystem Foundation (ICF) announced that Interchain Labs has changed its name to Cosmos Labs.

PANews reported on September 5 that the Interchain Foundation (ICF), the Cosmos Ecosystem Foundation, announced that its subsidiary Interchain Labs has been renamed Cosmos Labs. The core team is committed to promoting the development and growth of the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem and the Cosmos technology stack.
PANews2025/09/05 11:28
South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation

WLFI TOP1 individual holder distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours

The Cosmos Ecosystem Foundation (ICF) announced that Interchain Labs has changed its name to Cosmos Labs.

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

Yunfeng Financial: In addition to ETH, we also plan to explore the inclusion of BTC, SOL, etc. into the company's strategic reserves