Ethereum Leads Digital Asset Inflows; Market Reaches Record $244 Billion

2025/08/20 19:41
Zach Anderson
Aug 18, 2025 17:31

Ethereum dominates digital asset inflows with $2.87 billion, driving total assets under management to a record $244 billion, according to CoinShares.



Ethereum Leads Digital Asset Inflows; Market Reaches Record $244 Billion

The digital asset market witnessed a significant surge in investment inflows last week, with Ethereum (ETH) leading the charge, according to CoinShares. Total inflows amounted to $3.75 billion, marking the fourth-largest inflow on record and pushing assets under management (AuM) to an unprecedented $244 billion as of August 13.

Ethereum Dominates Inflows

Ethereum emerged as the top performer, attracting $2.87 billion in inflows, which accounted for 77% of the total weekly inflows. This substantial influx propelled Ethereum’s year-to-date (YTD) inflows to $11 billion, significantly outpacing Bitcoin (BTC) on a proportional basis. Ethereum’s inflows now represent 29% of AuM, compared to Bitcoin’s 11.6%.

Regional and Asset-Specific Insights

The United States played a pivotal role in the recent inflow surge, contributing 99% of the total or $3.73 billion. Other regions such as Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia also saw minor inflows of $33.7 million, $20.9 million, and $12.1 million, respectively. Conversely, Brazil and Sweden experienced outflows of $10.6 million and $49.9 million.

Beyond Ethereum, Bitcoin recorded modest inflows of $552 million. Other notable assets included Solana (SOL) and XRP, which saw inflows of $176.5 million and $125.9 million, respectively. In contrast, Litecoin (LTC) and Ton experienced minor outflows of $0.4 million and $1 million.

Concentration in Providers

An unusual aspect of the recent inflows was the concentration within a single provider, iShares, which dominated the inflow volumes. This concentration, coupled with recent price increases, contributed to the record-high AuM figures.

The robust inflow figures highlight a growing investor interest in digital assets, particularly Ethereum, which continues to capture a significant share of the market’s capital flows.

For further insights and detailed analysis, visit the CoinShares blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ethereum-leads-digital-asset-inflows-market-reaches-record-244-billion

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Ukraine's cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI's international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks.
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Cardano & Chainlink Can't Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
