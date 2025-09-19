Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

PANews reported on September 19th that Christine Kim, former vice president of research at Galaxy Digital, stated on the X platform that today's Ethereum developer meeting, ACDC 165, reached a key decision, confirming the schedule for the Fusaka public testnet and the BPO hard fork. Developers agreed on the upcoming schedule for Fusaka: Holesky upgrade on October 1st, Sepolia upgrade on October 14th, Hoodi upgrade on October 28th, and mainnet upgrade on December 3rd.

The exact date, time, and epoch number will be reconfirmed in the coming days. Developers also agree that, based on some preliminary analysis of Fusaka Devnet-5, blob capacity should more than double within two weeks of Fusaka's activation. Initially, Fusaka will not make any changes to blob capacity. After the first week, the first BPO fork will activate, increasing the target/maximum blob count from 6/9 to 10/15. A week after the first BPO fork, the second BPO fork will activate, further increasing these values to 14/21.