The post Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH's freefall Ethereum might stop here As it hovers around the $4,000 mark, Ethereum is displaying significant signs of weakness. Technical indicators and liquidity data suggest an unsettling situation. Given the clustering of liquidity on the order books, and the chart's indication that the asset has broken out of its consolidation pattern, the situation appears risky for bulls. ETH's freefall ETH has left the symmetrical triangle that held price action for weeks on the daily chart. Rising sell volume coincided with the breakdown, confirming bearish pressure. Since the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which were serving as short-term supports, have been breached, ETH is now depending on the 100-day EMA as a last resort before possibly plunging to the 200-day EMA close to $3,400. Ethereum might go back to even deeper zones if this level does not work. ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView An even more alarming picture is presented by the liquidity heatmap. There is a significant concentration of buy liquidity between $3,800 and $3,500, which seems to be a price action magnet. Liquidity in cryptocurrency markets drives movement, and since sellers are in charge, Ethereum is probably going to be drawn in the direction of this dense order block. Bulls face a dilemma because a liquidity pool of this kind has the potential to either spark a rebound or act as a trap that quickens a downward liquidation event. Ethereum might stop here Concerns are heightened by Ethereum's RSI, which is getting close to oversold conditions but has not yet displayed any significant reversal signals. This implies that momentum continues to favor the negative. An imbalance can also be seen in trading volumes, where attempts to buy are consistently outweighed by sales. To put it briefly, Ethereum is at a turning point. A deeper correction may occur in the upcoming…