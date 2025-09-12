Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Announces 15 ETH Giveaway as Presale Surpasses $25M

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

One of Ethereum’s most popular memecoin projects, Little Pepe, has crossed the $25 million milestone in its presale. The project has also announced a 15 ETH Mega Giveaway to reward its fast-growing global community.

Little Pepe is one of the few memecoin projects that combines meme culture and hype with real-world utility, unlike many meme coins that rely solely on network-based hype. It has its own Layer 2 chain, which offers high-speed, low-cost transactions with complete EVM compatibility.

Because of the chain’s scalability, it can cope with huge transaction volumes without the congestion and high fees regularly seen on the Ethereum mainnet. This fast and scalable chain, alongside other utilities, makes Little Pepe stand out from the crowded crypto space.

The project’s vision also ensures that token holders are at the center of decision-making, giving everyone a stake in the space.

It is the combination of these factors that has enabled the project to surpass $25 million and sell out more than 15 billion tokens in its presale, securing its position as one of the largest meme coin presale events of the year. Each stage sold out quickly, reflecting demand from both crypto holders and whales.

The success of the presale also proves that users are no longer satisfied with just memecoin projects, but are seeking projects with real-life applications and the capacity to experience real growth.

In light of the success, Little Pepe is running a 15 ETH mega giveaway to reward the most prominent presale participants.