Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 22:33
Memecoin
MEME$0.002124-3.41%

Dubai, UAE, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire

Early-stage crypto presales offer access to tokens at initial valuations prior to public market listings. On August 15, Ethereum reached $4,750, reflecting upward momentum amid shifting altcoin market indicators. As of August 19, ETH remains above $4,300 following a recent correction, positioning it near previous high levels.

Ethereum-based token Pepeto ($PEPETO) has surpassed $6 million in contributions during its presale. Priced at $0.000000147 per token, Pepeto has attracted attention within the cryptocurrency sector. The project differentiates itself through a zero-fee exchange and PepetoSwap technology, supported by a cross-chain bridge and a staking mechanism currently offering 242% rewards. This combination of utility features and meme token branding positions it within a competitive market landscape.

Each presale stage has closed in a relatively short timeframe, consistent with patterns seen in previous meme token initiatives, while indicating ongoing development efforts and community involvement.

Pepeto Leveraging Ethereum Infrastructure

Pepeto is developed on the Ethereum network, incorporating meme-themed branding alongside technical components. Its zero-fee exchange is intended to address transaction costs, a common barrier for traders. In addition, PepetoSwap and an integrated cross-chain bridge aim to facilitate trading across multiple blockchains, potentially increasing accessibility across various user groups.

With a focus on affordability, transaction efficiency, and interoperability, Pepeto is structured to appeal to a broad range of users as it moves from the presale phase toward its planned launch.

Technical Value and Audits Add a Layer of Trust

Pepeto’s development has undergone independent audits, complementing its core utilities that distinguish it from conventional meme tokens. The integration of security measures with technical infrastructure contributes to the foundation of its long-term functionality:

• Pepeto Exchange: a zero-fee trading platform designed to host and list the next wave of meme coins and Web3 projects

• PepetoSwap Technology: enabling seamless token swapping across chains with fast execution

• Cross-Chain Bridge: connecting multiple blockchains, improving interoperability and accessibility

• Staking Rewards: offering 242% APY to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem growth

• SolidProof Audit: comprehensive code review by a respected blockchain security firm

• Coinsult Audit: an additional audit ensuring transparency and security for cautious investors

Community Engagement and Expanding Presence

Community involvement has played a key role in Pepeto’s visibility to date. The project has maintained active outreach through social media channels, AMAs, and interactive campaigns, accumulating over 100,000 combined followers. This activity has supported consistent visibility within a competitive market environment.

Rather than relying on short-term promotions, Pepeto’s outreach approach emphasizes ongoing engagement, aiming to build user trust and support gradual awareness within the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

Global Participation and Presale Structure

Pepeto’s presale has been open to participants globally, supported by a low entry price and a simplified purchase process. This approach has aimed to reduce access barriers for new users, while allowing others to engage during the presale phase.

The presale operates on a tiered pricing model, with token prices increasing at each stage. Currently in Stage 8 and approaching Stage 9, the presale structure reflects patterns observed in earlier meme token launches.

Embedded Youtube link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0QPSGhUv60

Positioning Within the Meme Token Landscape

With over $6 million raised, dual audit verification, and features including a zero-fee exchange, PepetoSwap, and a staking mechanism currently offering 242% rewards, Pepeto presents a broader utility framework compared to typical meme tokens. Its reference to the original Pepe narrative—sharing the same 420 trillion supply while reinterpreting it as PEPE + TO—adds a thematic dimension to its branding.

As the project progresses toward token launch and prepares its exchange for listing future meme tokens and Web3 projects, it continues to build out its infrastructure. This development focus may support broader engagement beyond initial market entry.

How to Buy $PEPETO

Investors can join the $PEPETO presale via the official website: https://pepeto.io. Tokens are available at $0.000000147, with payment options including USDT, ETH, and BNB. Early participants can capitalize on staking rewards up to 242% and other exclusive ecosystem benefits.

About $PEPETO

$PEPETO is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project blending the playful spirit of meme coins with real-world utility. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and unparalleled staking rewards, $PEPETO is redefining what it means to be a meme coin in 2025.

Disclaimer: 

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Official Links:

Website: https://pepeto.io/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Pepetocoin

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Contact

Author
DANIEL B
[email protected]

The post Ethereum Meme Coin Pepeto Crosses $6,200,000 Million in Presale Upon Listing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.006759+15.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001827-4.34%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Partager
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01879-0.26%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.697-2.64%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0224-14.50%
Partager
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Partager
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00219955-4.73%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01921-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049-2.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends