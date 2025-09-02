Ethereum Moves from Holesky to Hoodi for Future Protocol Testing After Failures

TLDR

  • Holesky testnet will shut down after Fusaka upgrade; developers migrate to Hoodi.

  • Holesky faced issues during Pectra testing, leading to the launch of Hoodi testnet.

  • The Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for November, will improve rollup data availability.

  • Developers encouraged to use Sepolia, Ephemery, or Hoodi for ongoing testing.

Ethereum’s largest testnet, Holesky, is set to be shut down after the Fusaka upgrade is implemented, the Ethereum Foundation announced on September 1. Holesky, which has been in operation since September 2023, was crucial for testing staking infrastructure, validator operations, and protocol upgrades.

Holesky helped facilitate key upgrades, including the Dencun network upgrade and the recent Pectra upgrade. However, after facing issues with smart contract address calculations during the Pectra testing phase, the Ethereum team decided to sunset Holesky and migrate developers to a new testnet, Hoodi.

“The network served its purpose, enabling thousands of validators to test important upgrades,” the Ethereum Foundation said in a statement. The team emphasized that after Fusaka, Holesky would no longer be supported by Ethereum’s client, testing, or infrastructure teams.

Issues with Holesky Led to Launch of Hoodi Testnet

The Holesky testnet faced significant issues during the testing of Pectra in early 2025. These problems were linked to smart contract address issues that caused disruptions and delays in finalizing transactions. In response to these challenges, the Ethereum Foundation introduced Hoodi, a new testnet launched in March 2025 to offer a more stable environment for protocol testing.

Hoodi’s introduction was a direct result of the technical failures observed in Holesky. The Foundation clarified that Holesky’s extensive downtime during Pectra testing exposed flaws in its infrastructure, which would have compromised future testing and development. Hoodi, which has already supported the Pectra upgrade, will be Ethereum’s primary testnet moving forward.

Ethereum’s team has encouraged developers to begin migrating to Hoodi, as it is the testnet designed to handle upcoming protocol updates, including the Fusaka upgrade.

Fusaka and Future Upgrades to Improve Ethereum’s Data Availability

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade is expected to improve how rollups access data by distributing data availability workloads more efficiently across Ethereum’s validators. Scheduled for early November 2025, Fusaka will streamline rollup transactions, making them faster and more cost-effective. The upgrade will include 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) that target rollup performance, scalability, and decentralization.

While Holesky will no longer be supported post-Fusaka, the Ethereum Foundation recommends using Sepolia and Ephemery testnets for smart contract and decentralized application (dApp) testing. Sepolia serves as a testing ground for application-level testing, while Ephemery resets every 28 days for lightweight validator lifecycle testing.

Ethereum developers are now preparing for the transition from Holesky, with a focus on utilizing Hoodi for future testing and protocol upgrades.

Ethereum Ongoing Commitment to Network Improvement

The Holesky testnet’s shutdown marks a significant moment in Ethereum’s ongoing network evolution. While the transition to Hoodi reflects a technical pivot, it also highlights Ethereum’s commitment to improving both its testnet environment and its overall infrastructure.

The Foundation continues to focus on scaling, decentralization, and user experience (UX) improvements, recognizing these as crucial areas for enhancing the Ethereum ecosystem. With the Fusaka upgrade on the horizon, Ethereum aims to address critical network issues and lay the groundwork for the future of rollup scalability and data availability.

