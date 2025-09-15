Ethereum News Today: Shiba Inu Price Predictions & Why Layer Brett Is Being Hailed The King Of Meme Coins

Ethereum news today highlights the scalability and stability of the token, whereas,  in the meme space, the Shiba Inu price prediction chart raises questions amongst traders and investors alike. Meanwhile, a new token, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is making headlines as the king of meme coins, available at $0.058 during its presale phase. 

The project, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, has already raised over $3 million, indicating strong early interest. Unlike many meme tokens, Layer Brett integrates real blockchain utility with viral meme culture, aiming to deliver scalability and substantial staking rewards.

Layer Brett: The king of meme coins

Layer Brett stands out in the crowded crypto market by offering a solution to common pain points found on Layer 1 blockchains like Ethereum. High gas fees and network congestion often hinder user experience. 

Layer Brett, however, compresses fees and unlocks throughput, providing lightning-fast transactions. Its foundation as a Layer 2 blockchain means it combines meme appeal with genuine technological advancement, making it a superior choice for sustained growth.

Layer Brett is an innovative Layer 2 memecoin built on the Ethereum network. It’s designed to merge the fun of meme culture with practical blockchain functionality. The project aims to provide a fast, scalable, and community-powered ecosystem, moving beyond the limitations of traditional meme tokens lacking utility.

Layer Brett functions by processing transactions off-chain, leveraging Ethereum’s security while drastically improving efficiency. This design allows for breakneck transaction speeds, up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS). 

Gas fees are as low as $0.0001 per transaction, a significant reduction compared to Layer 1. Users can also stake their $LBRETT tokens immediately for enhanced rewards, with early participants seeing high APY. The whitepaper notes, “Brett is done being ordinary.”

Shiba Inu price and Ethereum news: Community Meets Utility

Shiba Inu is a decentralized meme token that first launched on the Ethereum blockchain, branding itself as an “experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building.” What began as a playful project quickly captured mainstream attention, thanks to its vibrant community and meme-driven appeal. 

Beyond the hype, Shiba Inu has worked to expand its ecosystem through ShibaSwap, its decentralized exchange, and a growing NFT initiative. These additions have been aimed at giving the project more staying power in the market.

The performance of the Shiba Inu price often mirrors broader crypto sentiment, especially trends driven by larger tokens like Ethereum. While volatility remains part of its identity, new listings and ecosystem updates continue to shape its direction. Ethereum’s scalability and smart contract foundation have also been central to Shiba Inu’s growth, as every expansion relies on Ethereum’s blockchain infrastructure.

Layer Brett poised to outshine crypto giants

Layer Brett‘s current presale price of $0.058 offers an attractive entry point. Analysts point to its robust Layer 2 utility, high staking rewards (up to 737% APY for early participants), and the project’s $1 million giveaway program as catalysts for future growth. 

As a low-cap crypto gem, Layer Brett is positioned to capture significant market share by solving real-world scalability issues for meme tokens. $LBRETT provides a unique blend of fun and function.

Layer Brett represents a significant step forward for meme tokens, offering an alternative to slower, more expensive chains. Its Layer 2 foundation provides speed, low fees, and lucrative staking opportunities. 

The presale offers an early chance to invest in a project reshaping the meme token landscape. 

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

