Ethereum NFT Activity Plummets to Lowest Level Ever Recorded

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/03 06:32
Everscale
EVER$0.00952-2.55%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004572+0.37%

Ethereum’s NFT activity has witnessed a significant downturn. Data revealed that just 1,127 NFTs were recorded on August 1, 2025.

This figure is the lowest in the network’s history.

Ethereum NFT Collapses

In its latest analysis, CryptoQuant noted that this sharp decline demonstrated how far the sector has fallen since the 2021-2022 boom, when NFTs dominated headlines and trading volumes soared.

Even as crypto markets showed signs of recovery in 2024 and 2025, NFTs remained unable to capture the same momentum. Analysts attribute the collapse to several factors, such as fading investor enthusiasm, an oversupply of low-quality collections, and a decisive liquidity shift toward newer narratives such as Layer 2 DeFi innovations and real-world asset tokenization.

Ethereum is long considered the central hub for NFTs. Hence, the consequence of this historic low could be significant, which could affect not only Ethereum’s fee generation but also the sustainability of NFT marketplaces and the outlook for long-term holders. The bleak August figures follow a surprisingly positive July.

NFT July Resurgence

DappRadar had recently revealed that NFT activity levels surpassed DeFi in July for the first time in months. Trading volume within the sector jumped 96%, and climbed to $530 million, although the total number of sales slipped by 4% to 5 million.

Interestingly, the average price of an NFT increased significantly, more than doubling from $52 in June to $105 in July, as demand for established, high-value collections intensified.

On Ethereum, Blur accounted for as much as 80% of daily trading activity during the same period, owing to professional traders and lending services through its Blend platform. On the other hand, OpenSea strengthened its position as the go-to platform for broader participation, as it averaged 27,000 daily traders and maintained strong cross-chain support.

Meanwhile, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, Base has also emerged as one of the hottest ecosystems for NFTs since its launch two years ago. Since January, Base NFTs have amassed $122 million in trading volume across 6.7 million sales.

The post Ethereum NFT Activity Plummets to Lowest Level Ever Recorded appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000988+0.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003858+14.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000978+3.60%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Partager
Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1207+61.14%
Partager
PANews2025/06/29 22:35
Partager
SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017224+5.09%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 05:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Watch Out: These 7 Altcoins Are Practically in the Hands of Whales – They Control the Supply

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications