Ethereum Now Carries Tokenized Notes From Singapore’s Largest Bank

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 13:00
Movement
MOVE$0,1272-0,85%
DARK
DARK$0,003021-49,84%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000771+0,26%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05964+1,25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05525+1,06%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00661-6,77%

DBS Bank has begun issuing tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain, a step that opens these products to a wider pool of investors.

According to DBS, the move by Singapore’s largest lender shifts a product long kept for private clients into a market where trades can happen more easily and in smaller pieces.

Tokenization Lowers The Barrier

Structured notes normally carried a high minimum — about $100,000 — and were aimed at wealthy clients.

Based on reports, DBS will break the notes into $1,000 units. That change makes the securities more fungible and easier to trade, and it lets more accredited and institutional investors buy a slice without a large upfront sum.

Ethereum Blockchain: Distribution Through Local Digital Exchanges

Reports have disclosed that DBS will distribute the tokenized notes via Singapore platforms ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX.

The bank is extending access beyond its private banking clients. That means family offices and professional investors who were previously shut out can now take part, with trades routed through familiar, regulated outlets.

The first offering is a participation note tied to cryptocurrency markets. According to the bank, it pays cash returns when digital asset prices rise while including safeguards meant to curb losses during downturns.

Demand for hybrid products that mix Ethereum upside with downside protection has been building among cautious investors.

Trading Momentum And Family Office Growth

DBS clients already showed heavy interest in structured notes. In the first half of 2025, structured-note transactions by DBS clients exceeded $1 billion.

Activity sped up quickly, with volumes rising by over 50% from the first quarter to the second. Reports also point out that Singapore’s single-family office scene passed 2,000 by 2024, a 40% increase from the year before, and those offices have been among the more active buyers.

A Fit To Singapore’s Tokenization Push

The rollout ties into Singapore’s broader effort to make tokenized finance a real market. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is running Project Guardian to test tokenization across bonds, currencies, and funds, and a separate Global Layer One project looks at cross-border liquidity links.

DBS has run trials on private blockchains before, and moving some work to Ethereum signals a willingness to use public networks where appropriate.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01354-2,23%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001783+42,41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0723+0,69%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Partager
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0,01594-0,93%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00228162+0,32%
Movement
MOVE$0,1273-1,01%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Partager
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0,01594-0,93%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00007838-2,83%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001861-0,53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy