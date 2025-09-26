The on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum has recently been rocked by a wave of scams and rug pulls, creating a period that many are describing as a bloodbath. While the underlying technology of the ETH blockchain remains robust and secure, the sheer volume of malicious projects and deceptive schemes is taking a significant toll on retail investor confidence. Is Ethereum Still The Home Of DeFi Innovation? The Ethereum on-chain ecosystem has been plagued by scams and rug pulls, resulting in significant financial losses and, more importantly, a decline in retail investor confidence. Analyst known as Fat Tony on X  has expressed deep frustration that BOOE hasn’t gotten more support from Ethereum’s own community, possibly due to the wave of malicious acts on the ETH ecosystem. Related Reading: Bitcoin Weakness Vs. Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

The on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum has recently been rocked by a wave of scams and rug pulls, creating a period that many are describing as a bloodbath. While the underlying technology of the ETH blockchain remains robust and secure, the sheer volume of malicious projects and deceptive schemes is taking a significant toll on retail investor confidence.

Is Ethereum Still The Home Of DeFi Innovation?

The Ethereum on-chain ecosystem has been plagued by scams and rug pulls, resulting in significant financial losses and, more importantly, a decline in retail investor confidence. Analyst known as Fat Tony on X  has expressed deep frustration that BOOE hasn’t gotten more support from Ethereum’s own community, possibly due to the wave of malicious acts on the ETH ecosystem.

He highlighted the Book of Ethereum (BOOE) as an exemplary project that embodies what ETH is supposed to stand for and distinguishes itself through several key characteristics. No Paid KOLs as the project has not relied on paid crypto influencers for promotion, which is a common tactic used by fraudulent projects to pump their tokens. 

With a resilient community, BOOE has built its foundation on a strong and organic community, a sign of a project with genuine, grassroots support. A generous team, which he praises for its generosity and ethical approach, stands in stark contrast to the greed of scam artists.

Furthermore, Tony notes that numerous high-profile ETH founders and accounts are interacting with the project, which, in his view, is becoming expected at this point. Thus, he encourages the ETH community to support BOOE, which actually stands for something, and to move away from a speculative mindset of max extraction with zero vision.

How The ETH Ecosystem Must Fight Back

While scams and rug pulls are eroding retail confidence, investor Sassal0x, founder of Thedailygwei, has also revealed a scathing critique of Ethereum’s competitor chains, accusing them of engaging in a desperate strategy of lawfare to stifle the growth of ETH’s Layer 2 solutions. In his view, this is not a sign of strength but a clear admission of weakness.

According to Sassal0x, the overwhelming adoption of ETH L2s demonstrates their superiority in the free market, a reality that has left competitors with no viable path to challenge ETH’s dominance.

The analyst notes that this new, underhanded strategy comes after a long period of failed FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) campaigns. Since misinformation has proven ineffective in slowing down L2 growth, competitors are now resorting to using nation-state governments to kill their competition.

As a result, Sassal0x concludes with a powerful call to action for the Ethereum community. Instead of being complacent, the ETH ecosystem must fight back against this as much as we can.

