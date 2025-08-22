Ethereum or Solana for Europe’s Digital Euro? Here’s What’s at Stake

Key highlights: EU explores using Ethereum or Solana for a digital euro, breaking from closed CBDC models.

The move aims to counter U.S. stablecoins’ dominance and boost financial sovereignty.

ECB yet to finalize tech framework for the project amid rising global CBDC competition.

From private chains to public networks: EU’s digital euro shift

The European Union is considering launching a digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, marking a dramatic departure from China’s closed model for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

According to a Financial Times report citing informed sources, the European Central Bank (ECB) is evaluating whether to use an open blockchain network instead of a private one.

This would be a significant milestone, as the ECB has yet to determine the technological foundation of the project.

Public blockchains, unlike private networks, allow open participation and transparent data access — features that could reshape the structure of Europe’s digital currency.

Why this move could change the game

An insider told the FT that using a public blockchain is “definitely something European officials are now considering more seriously.”

Another source noted that a fully private digital euro would mirror China’s approach, which relies on closed infrastructure — unlike the public, dollar-backed stablecoins from U.S. companies such as Circle.

The bigger picture: stablecoin dominance and dollar risks

Europe has grown increasingly concerned about the rise of U.S. stablecoins, particularly after strong regulatory support from Washington. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone warned in April that U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins — currently 98% of the global market pose a risk to Europe’s financial independence. He called for reducing reliance on these assets by introducing a digital euro.

China, meanwhile, continues to pursue a closed CBDC model, while U.S. firms expand open stablecoin ecosystems. This global divide underscores why the EU’s consideration of Ethereum and Solana for its CBDC could be a turning point.