Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin with $2.87 Billion Weekly Fund Inflows

Digital asset funds attracted $3.75 billion in inflows, one of the largest weekly totals ever.

Ethereum drew $2.87 billion, far surpassing Bitcoin’s $552 million.

Treasury adoption of Ethereum shows growth potential but also brings market risks.

Digital asset investment products saw inflows worth $3.75 billion last week, according to CoinShares data. It was the fourth-largest total ever recorded, marking a sharp recovery after several weeks of weak sentiment.

The surge pushed total assets under management to an all-time high of $244 billion on August 13, supported by recent price increases.

The flows were unusually concentrated. Almost all of them came through a single provider, iShares, and were directed into one investment product.

The United States was by far the largest contributor, with $3.73 billion, accounting for nearly 99% of the total. Canada added $33.7 million, Hong Kong $20.9 million, and Australia $12.1 million. By contrast, Brazil and Sweden recorded outflows of $10.6 million and $49.9 million.

ETH Captures 77% of Weekly Crypto Inflows

ETH dominated the inflows with $2.87 billion, accounting for 77% of the week’s total. That took its year-to-date inflows to a record $11 billion. Ethereum’s share of assets under management now stands at 29%, a sharp contrast to Bitcoin’s 11.6%.

Bitcoin’s weekly inflows were $552 million, far below Ethereum’s figures. Other altcoins saw positive moves as well. Solana registered $176.5 million in inflows, while XRP added $125.9 million. Litecoin and Ton showed slight outflows of $0.4 million and $1 million, suggesting softer demand.

16 Firms Add Ethereum to Balance Sheets

Ethereum is also drawing attention through corporate treasury adoption. According to CryptoQuant, more than 16 companies have added Ethereum to their balance sheets, following a playbook first seen with Bitcoin.

Together, these firms hold about 2.45 million ETH valued at roughly $11 billion. This amount is locked away from circulation, creating additional buying pressure in the market.

Yet the strategy carries risks. Ethereum’s supply is not capped, unlike Bitcoin. About 1 million ETH was added to the supply last year, and slower network activity can cause even faster expansion.

Concentration is another concern. Companies such as BitMine Immersion Technologies and SharpLink Gaming hold only fractions of the total supply, but ambitions to expand their stakes could lead to sharp market swings if large positions are moved.

Leverage also plays a role in Ethereum’s volatility. Futures open interest currently sits near $38 billion. When positions unwind, it can trigger forced selling and sharp declines.

On August 14, a $2 billion drop in open interest caused $290 million in liquidations and a 7% price fall in a short span. This highlights how fragile the balance can be when leverage and thin liquidity collide.

