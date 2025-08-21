Ethereum Price Builds Toward $6K But Investors Increasingly Favor Rollblock for Its Real-World Utility Model

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/21 20:45
Threshold
T$0.01609+2.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.05174+1.31%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002978+0.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00686-2.55%

Ethereum’s dip toward $4,100 has investors searching for better upside, and Rollblock is offering just that. Its presale is heating up fast as capital pours in from traders chasing significant returns.

RBLK now trades at $0.068, up sharply in recent weeks. But this isn’t just a pump. It’s backed by strong fundamentals and rising GameFi hype.

Analysts say if this pace holds, RBLK could hit $1 before the presale ends. The shift is clear, and Rollblock is shaping up to be the best long-term crypto investment of the year.

Ethereum Drops 10% But Sentiment Remains Strong

Ethereum’s price dropped this week, but whales are turning the dip into an opportunity. After falling 7.3% this week, ETH saw $486 million in liquidations. Longs alone lost $197 million in a brutal reset.

Retail traders took the hit. One wallet that flipped $125,000 into $29.6 million lost $6.22 million in two days, now down to $771,000. Trader James Wynn got partially liquidated on a 25x long, shrinking his position to 71.6 ETH.

While overleveraged bulls exited, institutions stepped in to take their place. Bitmine Immersion purchased 52,475 ETH, increasing its holdings to $6.6 billion.

SharpLink has added 143,593 ETH, now holding a total of 740,760. In total, whales added 516,000 ETH, worth approximately $2.2 billion, during the drop.

This isn’t panic-buying, it’s conviction. Retail fled. Institutions saw value. While crypto charts turned red, smart money stacked ETH, betting on long-term strength.

Rollblock’s Presale Returns Hit 580%

Rollblock is changing the GameFi landscape with a transparent, on-chain gaming model. Every game runs directly on the Ethereum blockchain, with outcomes permanently recorded. No shady algorithms, no trust issues.

The platform offers 12,000+ AI-powered games, from live dealers to sports betting. All secured by smart contracts and backed by a full audit from SolidProof. This focus on fairness has fueled Rollblock’s fast growth and solid reputation in crypto gaming. Here are some more features that make players love Rollblock:

  • Sports betting on big events like the Club WC and UFC
  • Licensed under the Anjouan Gaming Authority and audited by SolidProof
  • Offering services to thousands of players daily
  • Adding new Web3 games and features regularly

In a year, Rollblock has processed $15 million in wagers and built a 50,000-strong user base. Its presale raised $11.4 million across nine rounds – clear investor confidence.

RBLK powers the ecosystem. Priced at $0.068, it handles governance, staking, and platform rewards. Rollblock uses 30% of revenue to buy back tokens, burns 60%, and shares the rest with stakers – keeping supply tight and value rising.

Can Rollblock Deliver Another Presale Surge?

Rollblock is gaining speed. Revenue is growing, more users are joining, and fundamentals are strengthening. This steady rise is building real support for long-term gains.

As adoption grows, analysts are now eyeing $1 for RBLK by the end of 2025. That prediction isn’t hype. It’s based on utility and deflationary tokenomics, which most cryptocurrency tokens lack.

If momentum continues, Rollblock could outpace not just other presale tokens but even rival top altcoins like Ethereum. RBLK still has room to run.

FeatureRollblockEthereum
Price$0.068~$4,366
UtilityPowers 12,000+ on-chain games, staking, VIP perks, and buybacksBackbone of DeFi, NFTs, dApps, Layer 2 blockchains, and smart contracts
Ecosystem RoleBuilt on Ethereum; laser-focused GameFi use caseGeneral-purpose smart contract platform for all sectors
Growth PotentialHigh – $11.4M raised, 50,000+ users, early-stage momentumSlower, institutional confidence growing, but less explosive upside

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Ethereum Price Builds Toward $6K But Investors Increasingly Favor Rollblock for Its Real-World Utility Model appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.4596+4.29%
NODE
NODE$0.09942+26.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001864+2.92%
Partager
PANews2025/03/16 11:12
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4837+2.28%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005662+12.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01607+1.83%
U
U$0.01495-21.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.59-1.45%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Ethereum treasuries hit $17b in holdings, what’s next for price?

The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply