Ethereum Price Compression Near $4.2K Sets Stage for Breakout: $3,900 or $4.5K Next?

TLDR :

Ethereum price compression near $4.2K–$4.3K has held for weeks, often a setup for a larger breakout move.

Support is weakening as bounces shrink, raising the risk of a breakdown that could drive ETH toward the $3,900 zone.

Traders look for strength above $4.5K or a flush to $3,900 before considering new long positions.

Current RSI near 72 shows ETH is not yet overbought, while volume remains muted as consolidation continues.

Ethereum is sitting in a tight trading pocket. The coin has barely moved outside a narrow range, leaving traders on edge. Buyers have managed to keep it steady near the $4.2K area, but pressure is building.

The longer it stays stuck, the sharper the eventual move could be. Market watchers now debate whether the next move will be up or down.

Ethereum Price at Critical Support

For nearly two weeks, Ethereum has held the $4.2K–$4.3K zone. Each test of support has triggered only shallow bounces, making the base look weaker. According to market analyst Daan Crypto Trades, this type of action often ends with support giving way.

The chart shows price compressing tightly, a setup that usually leads to a decisive breakout. A failure here could drive ETH toward $3,900, where some traders see a more attractive long entry. Until then, hesitation dominates as strength above $4.5K has yet to appear.

CoinGecko data shows Ethereum changing hands at $4,296.59 at press time, with trading volume over $21.8 billion in 24 hours. The coin slipped 2.39% over the day and 1.35% through the past week. The lack of momentum only deepens the pressure around support.

$3,900 Flush or $4.5K Break?

ETH price on CoinGecko

Daan Crypto Trades suggested waiting for one of two triggers before opening new long positions. The first would be strength above $4.5K, which would confirm short-term demand. The second would be a drop toward the $3,900 level, which could reset the market and open better risk-to-reward setups.

The Relative Strength Index is hovering near 72, showing ETH is not yet overheated but approaching higher levels. Volume remains subdued, pointing to consolidation as traders wait for a clear signal.

Until a breakout or flush arrives, Ethereum remains locked in place. The compressed range leaves little room for comfortable entries. Patience is proving to be the common stance among those tracking the chart closely.

The post Ethereum Price Compression Near $4.2K Sets Stage for Breakout: $3,900 or $4.5K Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.