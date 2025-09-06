Ethereum Price Compression Near $4.2K Sets Stage for Breakout: $3,900 or $4.5K Next?

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/06 22:31
NEAR
NEAR$2.388-0.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1166+1.12%
Ethereum
ETH$4,244.2-0.96%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000391-39.75%

TLDR:

  • Ethereum price compression near $4.2K–$4.3K has held for weeks, often a setup for a larger breakout move.
  • Support is weakening as bounces shrink, raising the risk of a breakdown that could drive ETH toward the $3,900 zone.
  • Traders look for strength above $4.5K or a flush to $3,900 before considering new long positions.
  • Current RSI near 72 shows ETH is not yet overbought, while volume remains muted as consolidation continues.

Ethereum is sitting in a tight trading pocket. The coin has barely moved outside a narrow range, leaving traders on edge. Buyers have managed to keep it steady near the $4.2K area, but pressure is building. 

The longer it stays stuck, the sharper the eventual move could be. Market watchers now debate whether the next move will be up or down.

Ethereum Price at Critical Support

For nearly two weeks, Ethereum has held the $4.2K–$4.3K zone. Each test of support has triggered only shallow bounces, making the base look weaker. According to market analyst Daan Crypto Trades, this type of action often ends with support giving way.

The chart shows price compressing tightly, a setup that usually leads to a decisive breakout. A failure here could drive ETH toward $3,900, where some traders see a more attractive long entry. Until then, hesitation dominates as strength above $4.5K has yet to appear.

CoinGecko data shows Ethereum changing hands at $4,296.59 at press time, with trading volume over $21.8 billion in 24 hours. The coin slipped 2.39% over the day and 1.35% through the past week. The lack of momentum only deepens the pressure around support.

ETH price on CoinGecko

$3,900 Flush or $4.5K Break?

Daan Crypto Trades suggested waiting for one of two triggers before opening new long positions. The first would be strength above $4.5K, which would confirm short-term demand. The second would be a drop toward the $3,900 level, which could reset the market and open better risk-to-reward setups.

The Relative Strength Index is hovering near 72, showing ETH is not yet overheated but approaching higher levels. Volume remains subdued, pointing to consolidation as traders wait for a clear signal.

Until a breakout or flush arrives, Ethereum remains locked in place. The compressed range leaves little room for comfortable entries. Patience is proving to be the common stance among those tracking the chart closely.

The post Ethereum Price Compression Near $4.2K Sets Stage for Breakout: $3,900 or $4.5K Next? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0094-6.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.304-0.27%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11217-2.20%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Partager
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014314-4.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Partager
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026