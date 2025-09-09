Ethereum Price Eyes $5,000 – $8,000 Targets: Investors Rush To Snap Up This Viral Meme Coin

At the moment, experts are predicting Ethereum price to surge towards $5,000 and even hit $8,000, but experts beg caution. Ethereum is a massive project and could hit these levels, but volatility could cause a pullback below $4,000.

That is why smart money is flowing into LayerBrett—a fresh meme coin with utility that has raised over $3 million in presale. This new coin looks set to be the next breakout meme star, and this article explains why.

Ethereum Price Eyes New Highs

After breaking through $4,500 in the last month, Ethereum price hit strong resistance around $4,700 and is now comfortably holding support around $4,200. Crypto analysts believe overcoming $5,000 is the next test for Ethereum, as this is a significant psychological price point.

Clearing this barrier could unlock strong ETH momentum that would push it towards $8,000 by the end of the year. This would fetch long-term ETH holders significant profits. The rally is expected to be turbocharged by institutional buying as more corporations pour funds into ETH ETFs.

Retail participation will also be significant, as spending is expected to increase during the upcoming holidays. However, prospective ETH investors should be wary of profit taking around $5,000 and other round figures. Should ETH fail to shake these selling pressures, the coin could fall below $4,000.

LayerBrett: The Next Crypto Breakout Star

While ETH is a blue-chip established crypto asset, LBRETT presents itself as a next-generation meme token. It combines viral community enthusiasm with real blockchain utility and this hybrid approach makes LBRETT resilient during bearish market phases as only a meme token with solid infrastructure can be.

LBRETT’s most enticing feature is the steady passive income it generates for holders through staking rewards that can reach 800% APY. This community-first token leverages both meme power and Ethereum Layer 2 fundamentals, appealing widely to new crypto investors looking for explosive gains and steady returns.

Adding to the excitement is LayerBrett’s ongoing $1 million giveaway, which fuels widespread participation in the presale. This combination positions LBRETT as a highly attractive proposition for those chasing the next 100x crypto breakout.

The Final Word: LayerBrett Over Ethereum

Though Ethereum’s growth potential is undeniable, LayerBrett’s low price of $0.0055 makes it far more affordable to everyday investors. Compared to Ethereum’s higher price point, LayerBrett allows investors to buy larger positions with modest funds, setting the stage for more dramatic returns.

Furthermore, LayerBrett’s market cap is quite minuscule relative to Ethereum. This affords it a massive room for price appreciation. As its community expands and presale momentum surges, crypto analysts anticipate gains ranging from 150x to 300x by the end of 2025.

By the time LayerBrett hits the exchanges, investors would regret missing out on it. That is why now is the best time to jump on the LayerBrett presale.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

