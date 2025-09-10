Ethereum Price Hovers Between $4,250 – $4,400 As Trending Meme Coins Like Layer Brett Take Centre Stage

2025/09/10 00:29
Such resiliency has drawn the market’s attention to the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole and ERC-20 tokens like Layer Brett are in the crypto spotlight. The meme coin is trending on social platforms as investors contribute over $3 million to its ongoing presale.

Why market participants are turning their gaze towards Layer Brett

Unlike the regular meme coins, whose appeal is tied to several complexities, Layer Brett is bringing something different: scale and opportunity. As an Ethereum layer 2 project, Layer Brett can handle 10,000 transactions per second with gas fees reduced to the lowest cost. Transactions on the network are nearly free and instant, with unmatched staking crypto rewards.

Beyond this superiority, Layer Brett offers investors the opportunity to earn passive income. Early buyers of the Layer Brett token can earn hyper-incentivized rewards, with APYs trending around 900%. Compare that to the modest speculative gains of the Ethereum price, and the opportunity is obvious. This isn’t just another meme token; it’s a project designed with real scalability and long-term rewards.

On-chain volume supports a 100x price prediction for Layer Brett

The Layer Brett presale is attracting the market’s attention, and investors’ sentiments are reflected in its on-chain volume. The presale has already passed $3 million, with tokens priced at only $0.0055. Its presale performance reflects a positive outlook, with analysts projecting staggering gains. Some even suggest a 100x upside may actually be conservative given LBRETT’s low market cap status.

Meanwhile, crypto experts also noted that as an Ethereum-based token, Layer Brett stands to benefit from inflows into spot ETH. According to their analysis, such inflows make Layer Brett the best meme coin to buy for long-term and short-term growth.

Ethereum price pump benefits smaller-cap assets, but consolidation continues

Ethereum is forecast to hold steady around $4,300 through Q4, supported by its dominant smart contract ecosystem and upcoming scaling improvements. It remains a backbone of DeFi and NFTs, but with a massive market cap, its explosive growth phase has already passed.

Still, Ethereum’s development is beneficial to the smaller-cap altcoin. That’s because it’s a signal that on-chain activity and developer ecosystems are increasing. This climate naturally favors emerging tokens with real-world applications and solid infrastructure.

This means that the market is rewarding projects that build on Ethereum and add clear value, especially those tapping into the latest technological trends. One such project is Layer Brett, a Layer 2 meme token that blends blockchain utility and internet culture into one explosive opportunity.

On the flip side, the Ethereum price prediction for Q4 depends on its ability to sustain above key levels. A recent low was formed at $4,233, and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,491 swing high to the $4,233 low. However, the bulls face an uphill task near $4,320.

Conclusion

If Ethereum’s development signals that the market is ready to reward innovation again, Layer Brett is the next breakout token investors are monitoring. Now’s the time to look beyond blue chips and take a serious look at the next-gen of Ethereum tokens offering parabolic gains.

At $0.0055, Layer Brett bridges meme power with Layer 2 performance, offering the kind of opportunity ETH once did years ago. For investors willing to take a calculated risk, the timing couldn’t be better.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto.  

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
