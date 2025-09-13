Ethereum Price Prediction: $5K Target By October Fueled by Institutional Demand – But This ETH Token Could 25x

Despite hitting its all-time high of $4,953.73 on August 24 (just a few weeks ago!), analysts believe renewed institutional demand can push ETH to new all-time highs.

One other important reason why this could happen is the growing interest in Layer Brett (LBRETT), the ERC-20 memecoin that has done over $3.5 million in presale!

Ethereum Price Prediction: institutional demand to drive $5k target by October

The Ethereum chain supports dozens of well-performing DeFi tokens, and with the Layer 2 upgrade, more developers are building on Ethereum. Several important events are happening in Ethereum that have catalyzed interest in the token. These include growing stablecoin liquidity, network upgrades, and SEC legitimacy.

Ethereum’s stablecoin liquidity recently crossed $163 billion as DeFi growth spurred staking on the network. Ethereum Layer 2 Tokens like Layer Brett that are in presale are contributing to that figure, and this is driving a reaction around the $4500 resistance level.

The ETH price is seeing positive sentiment following SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ OECD speech, where he confirmed Bitcoin and Ethereum as non-securities. This has granted Ethereum legitimacy as a reserve asset and will drive institutional adoption globally. Based on the Ethereum price prediction, these events could provide the thrust for ETH to rally.

The Ethereum network is posting strong fundamentals in DeFi, real-world assets, and on-chain activities. This is the best time on the blockchain for Layer Brett (LBRETT) to go viral, given its utility value.

Layer Brett: building on Ethereum Layer 2

LBRETT is one of the top altcoins on Ethereum right now that is bringing real-life utility to memecoins. With LBRETT, traders enjoy high-speed, low-cost transactions and can build scalable solutions on the most secure smart contract blockchain. LBRETT brings in a new era of memecoin energy woven with tech-backed utility.

Early holders are on course to earn up to 750% APY on LBRETT by staking their tokens immediately after purchase (before the price increases). The Layer Brett ecosystem is designed for speed and seamless integration, so holders can buy LBRETT by swapping USDT or ETH. The token is decentralized, so traders enjoy full control without KYC issues.

The Ethereum ecosystem is expanding, and Layer 2s will process over $10 trillion annually by 2027. This is valid based on the Ethereum price prediction and ecosystem forecasts. LBRETT will be there, driving scalability through faster transactions, community-focused meme power, and offchain processing.

Why LBRETT can 25x

A close look at Layer Brett (LBRETT) tokenomics shows why this is easily a 25x token! The supply is capped at 10 billion and will quickly become scarce (as a memecoin!). 30% of that is allocated for resale, 25% is for staking rewards, while the Layer Brett community will receive up to 3.5% as incentives to build and scale solutions using LBRETT.

But that’s not all! LBRETT is bringing utility to the memecoin ecosystem like never before; think viral memecoins like PEPE merging with a utility token like ETH. Through gamified staking, NFT integrations, and incentivized activities, Layer Brett will reward holders with value that drives prices higher.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction says that ETH could rally this month; what better way to ride the wave than to secure a position on Layer Brett, the memecoin built on Ethereum Layer 2. Join the ongoing $1 million giveaway when you join the presale! BUY LBRETT for $0.0055 before the price skyrockets.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

