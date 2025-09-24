Ethereum traders are once again on edge as the broader crypto market enters a volatile stretch. The spotlight is firmly on Ethereum price prediction models, which now suggest it could test support under the $4,000 mark in the coming days. While many holders remain confident in the long-term utility of the second-largest cryptocurrency, analysts are [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Fall Below $4K This Week, But This ETH Token Is Still Going Parabolic appeared first on Blockonomi.Ethereum traders are once again on edge as the broader crypto market enters a volatile stretch. The spotlight is firmly on Ethereum price prediction models, which now suggest it could test support under the $4,000 mark in the coming days. While many holders remain confident in the long-term utility of the second-largest cryptocurrency, analysts are [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Fall Below $4K This Week, But This ETH Token Is Still Going Parabolic appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Fall Below $4K This Week, But This ETH Token Is Still Going Parabolic

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/24 22:30
Ethereum traders are once again on edge as the broader crypto market enters a volatile stretch. The spotlight is firmly on Ethereum price prediction models, which now suggest it could test support under the $4,000 mark in the coming days.

While many holders remain confident in the long-term utility of the second-largest cryptocurrency, analysts are talking about an ERC-20 token that is going parabolic.

Ethereum Price Prediction Models Look Bearish in the Short Term

The Ethereum price prediction for this week is leaning bearish, with ETH struggling to hold above the $4,100 zone. A dip below $4,000 would not necessarily spell disaster, but it would indicate that bulls have lost short-term momentum. Selling pressure has been building on major exchanges, while liquidations in ETH futures are climbing.

Longer-term Ethereum price prediction models still see upside, particularly if ETH manages to close Q4 above $4,200. Institutional flows into ETH funds have also been positive, suggesting there is strong demand waiting for any deeper correction. Still, traders looking for big multiples may not find them in ETH anymore, as the asset has already cemented its role as a blue-chip crypto.

The Rise of Layer Brett as ETH’s Fast-Moving Rival

While ETH consolidates, traders searching for exponential upside are turning their attention to Layer Brett. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, $LBRETT is already catching serious traction. The project boasts a technical edge with transaction speeds of 10,000 TPS and average gas fees of just $0.001, making it far cheaper and faster than most competitors.

What makes Layer Brett stand out is its positioning at the intersection of meme coin energy and serious blockchain scalability. While ETH will always remain a cornerstone of the crypto market, Layer Brett is attracting traders with a presale price of just $0.0058 and staking rewards that still top 650 percent APY. With planned NFT and DeFi integrations lined up, the project is shaping up to be more than just a passing hype cycle.

Analysts Call Layer Brett the 100x Play

Ethereum price prediction models may keep ETH in a relatively steady zone, but Layer Brett has analysts talking about 100x upside potential in the current market cycle. Unlike many meme tokens that rely only on hype, $LBRETT is backed by actual infrastructure, which makes the bull case even stronger.

The presale at $0.0058 has already attracted waves of interest, and with degens chasing returns, many are locking in allocations before the price inevitably climbs in later rounds. The design of Layer Brett as an L2 chain ensures that it has both meme status and utility, a powerful mix that crypto markets reward when retail momentum kicks in.

Ripple Effects Across the Market

The contrast between Ethereum price outlooks and $LBRETT’s explosive presale momentum shows how divided the market has become. Blue-chip assets like ETH may offer relative stability, but the real action is happening in fresh altcoin launches where traders see life-changing upside. Layer Brett, in particular, is one of the most unique plays in 2025.

For investors, the takeaway is clear. ETH remains a solid hold for those seeking long-term growth and stability. But for those who want the possibility of turning hundreds into six figures, Layer Brett looks like the token that could define this cycle. With its presale still open, low fees, and eye-watering APY, the chance to secure early entry is closing fast.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Fall Below $4K This Week, But This ETH Token Is Still Going Parabolic appeared first on Blockonomi.

