Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Was So Close To All-Time Highs But Could Slip Under $2,000 In 2026

2025/09/23 19:00
The Ethereum spike spike in from mid-August to early September saw the price reaching near the old ATH; however, the hype was not sustained. This is, as a new Ethereum price prediction suggests, that the current slide could see the Ethereum price return to below $2,000 by 2026.

The Ethereum price prediction is drawing from the ongoing rally, which shows the coin losing hold of its previous support. While some experts still hold a tint of optimism, many believe a fall below the $4,000 price this time could signal bigger woe.

Here is what the analysts are saying and why Ethereum might be heading for a dip.

Why Ethereum Price Prediction Is Flashing Bear After August Surge

The Ethereum price has come under close watch lately as it fails to regain August momentum. This is driving a new outlook, pushing the Ethereum price prediction further down as the year nears a close. According to the Ethereum price prediction, the lack of buying momentum that has seen the coin lose three supports already could see it further down.

In addition to the ongoing decline in positive sentiment, price action continues to show investors exiting every day. Furthermore, the breakout below the 30EMA on the daily chart today could be igniting new fear. While the coin has been on a sideways trade for over 2 weeks, the breakdown of structure below the 30EMA could signal a new direction.

While experts attempt to stay optimistic, the breakout downward could be canceling out any positive outlook. Accordingly, analysts’ submissions now show the Ethereum price prediction could be tilting to a fall below $2,000 in 2026.

How Remittix Is Beating The Market Odds This Season

The Remittix token is beating all bearish positions this season as it remains on the gaining side with over 7x surge already. According to the market forecast from top analysts, the Remittix wallet launch this month could open the door for new whale inflows. This is as the Remittix beta wallet launch fuels spikes in accumulation.

According to the new outlook on the Remittix ongoing formation, the following could see it gain new investors as Ethereum continues downward:

  • Its low cap appeals to investors seeking high reward
  • The current trading price of $0.1130 gives a sentiment of potential rise to $4 this year
  • Sharp inflow with referral boosting, users joining the Remittix ecosystem

The Remittix project has gained a position for itself in the market, as experts predict a potential 40x spike this year. Join the smart traders today to buy at $0.1.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

