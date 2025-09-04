Ethereum Price Prediction, Latest Cardano News & The Best Meme Coin To Buy In September

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 01:34
While investors scour the market for the latest Ethereum price prediction or anxiously await Cardano news, a new challenger, Layer Brett, is quietly redefining what a meme coin can be, offering a genuine Layer 2 solution for real scalability and rewards right now in its crypto presale. 

This isn’t just another fleeting trend; analysts predict that $LBRETT could easily see a 100x surge, turning heads from even the most established altcoins, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA). What if the next big crypto isn’t a complex DeFi protocol, but a meme token with actual utility?

Why Ethereum layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge

Let’s be brutally honest: Layer 1 Ethereum can be slow. Gas fees? Often outrageous, especially when the network gets busy. That’s why Layer Brett isn’t just a meme; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, purpose-built for speed and efficiency. Unlike its predecessor, Brett, which was stuck on Base without purpose, $LBRETT leverages cutting-edge technology to process transactions at an astonishing 10,000 TPS, all while slashing gas fees to a mere $0.0001. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a total game-changer for meme token interactions.

Many existing cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Cardano, which are in the top ten, face bearish pressure and regulatory hurdles, affecting their appeal. High fees and slow confirmation times dampen the user experience. However, Layer Brett sidesteps these issues entirely, offering a seamless and lightning-fast experience. It’s what happens when meme power meets robust blockchain scaling solutions.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers and stands apart

This isn’t just about fast transactions; it’s about making your crypto work for you. Layer Brett offers early buyers unparalleled staking benefits. At launch, you can stake your $LBRETT for an impressive 1,070% APY. Yes, you read that right. And the best part? It’s all happening on a Layer 2 blockchain, which means lower operating costs translate directly into higher rewards for you.

Here’s why Layer Brett is grabbing attention from even the most seasoned investors:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 Powered: Built for high-speed transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, anchoring to Ethereum’s robust security.
  • Presale Access: Get in on $LBRETT now at its early-entry price of just $0.0053 per token. This could be your low-cap crypto gem.
  • Hyper-Incentivized Staking: Lock in incredible APYs (currently at 1,070%) and earn massive rewards, a feature largely absent in tokens like Pepe or Shiba Inu.
  • $1 Million Giveaway: Early participants have the opportunity to participate in a massive community giveaway.

The crypto space is littered with meme coins. Pepe, Shiba Inu, Bonk – they’ve all had their moments. But Layer Brett offers something fundamentally different. It’s not just another ERC-20 token launched on a congested network. It’s an entire Layer 2 solution, poised to dominate the growing Layer 2 space. While you might be analyzing the next move for Cardano or monitoring an Ethereum price prediction, remember that innovation in the meme coin sector is also heating up.

Why investors are looking towards Layer Brett over the latest Ethereum price prediction and trending Cardano news

With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, Layer Brett’s tokenomics are designed for long-term growth and community rewards. The presale allocates 30% of the total supply, with an additional 25% reserved for staking. This strategic distribution ensures sustainability. Many investors, perhaps underwhelmed by recent Cardano news or seeking alternatives to established giants like Dogecoin, are finding Layer Brett’s unique value proposition irresistible. It’s positioned as a legitimate contender, not just a fleeting trend.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss this opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum. The chance to stake $LBRETT for such high APYs will diminish as more people join, so act with urgency. 

This could be the best crypto to invest in for the upcoming crypto bull run in 2025.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

The post Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify’s most pre-saved album ever, surpassing her own The Tortured Poets Department. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift hasn’t released a note from The Life of a Showgirl yet, but the anticipation alone is already helping the full-length shatter records. The singer’s twelfth studio album, which is due out October 3, has become the most pre-saved project in the history of Spotify’s countdown page feature, according to the streaming platform. That record was confirmed in early September 1, when Spotify’s official Instagram and X accounts shared the news. The Life of a Showgirl surpassed the previous titleholder, and the singer-songwriter beat her own best showing. Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set the benchmark just a year ago. The countdown page for The Life of a Showgirl went live on August 14 and included an exclusive 22-track playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you. Every cut on the playlist was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which was a not-so-subtle hint to fans that her latest project was helmed by the two super producers, and likely that it’s a top 40 pop set. Swift officially unveiled the highly-anticipated project on August 12 during a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which just happens to be hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce – the latter being her new fiancee. On the program, she revealed the title, release date, and spoke openly like she hasn’t in a long time in an interview. The Life of…
Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

The post Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has launched a dynamic fee system that ties creator rewards to token market cap, marking its latest strategic shift as it regains ground in Solana’s memecoin sector. Under the new “Project Ascend” framework, unveiled yesterday, fees scale from 0.95% for tokens under $300,000 in market capitalization down to 0.05% as projects grow beyond $20 million. The approach replaces a flat 0.05% model introduced in May, which critics said did little to reward small creators. The update comes as Pump.fun’s broader performance shows decisive recovery from early setbacks. When its PUMP token first launched, the platform quickly lost share to rival Bonk, raising doubts about its long-term prospects. Blockworks Research analysts argued Pump.fun had untapped levers, and subsequent data bears this out: Pump has now generated more than $834 million in total revenue with an annualized run rate of $492 million. Buybacks — central to its token alignment strategy — have exceeded $68.9 million, with some days directing more than 100% of daily revenues to purchasing PUMP tokens. Ecosystem activity remains active, with 200,000 to 300,000 daily traders, more than 12.7 million tokens launched to date, and 20,000 to 30,000 new tokens created each day. Although only a fraction advances beyond its initial bonding curves, Pump.fun consistently accounts for 10% to 25% of Solana token volume. By contrast, Bonk’s once-promising challenge has faded, with activity collapsing after a brief lead in volumes earlier this year. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/pumpdotfun-fee-model
