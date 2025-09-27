Ethereum Price Prediction: Next Stop $20K? Possible Says Analyst

In recent Ethereum news, exchange balances fell to their lowest point in nine years, now sitting at just 14.8 million ETH.

The decline comes as digital asset treasury (DAT) firms and exchange-traded funds continue to step up their accumulation, steadily pulling coins away from trading platforms.

At the same time, market sentiment is heating up. One crypto expert is now pointing to the possibility of a dramatic move higher.

He projected that Ethereum could surge from its press time level of $3,955.46 to as much as $20,000, a potential fivefold rally.

$20,000 Ethereum Price Prediction

According to crypto analyst Cantonese Cat, Ethereum is once again approaching a pivotal stage in its long-term market cycle.

The analysis shared their Ethereum price prediction on X highlighting how each major rally in ETH has historically been followed by a deep correction that settled into what he calls a “cycle liquidity zone.”

These zones have consistently acted as accumulation ranges before Ethereum launched into its next explosive advance.

This time, the structure looks no different. Ethereum is pressing against the upper boundary of the current liquidity zone, supported by a steady rising trendline that has been intact for years.

The confluence of ascending support and horizontal resistance is a classic setup that often precedes a breakout.

If ETH manages to push beyond this zone, the move could signal the beginning of its next expansion phase.

Based on historical patterns, such a breakout carries the potential to propel prices well past prior highs, with long-term targets extending deep into five figures.

What makes this outlook even more compelling is the alignment between technicals and fundamentals.

In more Ethereum news, exchange balances are at a nine-year low, while institutional demand through funds and treasuries continues to grow.

Together, these dynamics suggest that Ethereum may be on the cusp of another defining bull cycle.

Ethereum Supply on Exchanges Hit 9-year Low

Centralized exchanges’ Ethereum balances have dropped to the lowest level since 2016 as institutions continue their accumulation spree.

The steady flow of Ethereum (ETH) into long-term storage is tightening supply and reducing the amount of coins available for trading.

This decline has been underway for several years. Since mid-2020, exchange balances have shrunk consistently, with the available supply of Ether cut by nearly half over the past two years.

The outflow picked up pace in mid-July this year. Since then, balances have fallen another 20% as DATs accelerated their purchases.

Data from Glassnode shows exchange holdings now stand at just 14.8 million ETH, marking a nine-year low.

Other metrics confirm the same trend. CryptoQuant reported that Ethereum (ETH) exchange supply ratio, which tracks reserves as a share of total supply, has slipped to 0.14, its weakest reading since July 2016.

When exchange supplies decline, it often signals that investors are moving their assets into cold storage, staking platforms, or decentralized finance protocols in search of higher yields.

On the other hand, when exchange balances rise, it usually suggests the opposite — that holders are preparing to sell or position themselves for profit-taking.

This push and pull between inflows and outflows offers a clear window into market sentiment and the intentions of large investors.

In recent Ethereum news, CryptoQuant reported that the 30-day moving average of Ethereum’s total exchange net flows climbed to its highest level since late 2022 this week, signaling an acceleration in activity.

Commenting on the trend, CryptoQuant contributor CryptoOnchain explained,

At the same time, Glassnode noted that Ethereum (ETH) exchange net position change registered a negative 2.18 million ETH on Wednesday.

Analysts pointed out that this figure has only been exceeded five times in the past decade, underscoring the scale of the outflows.