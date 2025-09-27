The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Next Stop $20K? Possible Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, exchange balances fell to their lowest point in nine years, now sitting at just 14.8 million ETH. The decline comes as digital asset treasury (DAT) firms and exchange-traded funds continue to step up their accumulation, steadily pulling coins away from trading platforms. At the same time, market sentiment is heating up. One crypto expert is now pointing to the possibility of a dramatic move higher. He projected that Ethereum could surge from its press time level of $3,955.46 to as much as $20,000, a potential fivefold rally. $20,000 Ethereum Price Prediction According to crypto analyst Cantonese Cat, Ethereum is once again approaching a pivotal stage in its long-term market cycle. The analysis shared their Ethereum price prediction on X highlighting how each major rally in ETH has historically been followed by a deep correction that settled into what he calls a “cycle liquidity zone.” These zones have consistently acted as accumulation ranges before Ethereum launched into its next explosive advance. This time, the structure looks no different. Ethereum is pressing against the upper boundary of the current liquidity zone, supported by a steady rising trendline that has been intact for years. The confluence of ascending support and horizontal resistance is a classic setup that often precedes a breakout. If ETH manages to push beyond this zone, the move could signal the beginning of its next expansion phase. Based on historical patterns, such a breakout carries the potential to propel prices well past prior highs, with long-term targets extending deep into five figures. What makes this outlook even more compelling is the alignment between technicals and fundamentals. In more Ethereum news, exchange balances are at a nine-year low, while institutional demand through funds and treasuries continues to grow. Together, these dynamics suggest that Ethereum may be on… The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Next Stop $20K? Possible Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, exchange balances fell to their lowest point in nine years, now sitting at just 14.8 million ETH. The decline comes as digital asset treasury (DAT) firms and exchange-traded funds continue to step up their accumulation, steadily pulling coins away from trading platforms. At the same time, market sentiment is heating up. One crypto expert is now pointing to the possibility of a dramatic move higher. He projected that Ethereum could surge from its press time level of $3,955.46 to as much as $20,000, a potential fivefold rally. $20,000 Ethereum Price Prediction According to crypto analyst Cantonese Cat, Ethereum is once again approaching a pivotal stage in its long-term market cycle. The analysis shared their Ethereum price prediction on X highlighting how each major rally in ETH has historically been followed by a deep correction that settled into what he calls a “cycle liquidity zone.” These zones have consistently acted as accumulation ranges before Ethereum launched into its next explosive advance. This time, the structure looks no different. Ethereum is pressing against the upper boundary of the current liquidity zone, supported by a steady rising trendline that has been intact for years. The confluence of ascending support and horizontal resistance is a classic setup that often precedes a breakout. If ETH manages to push beyond this zone, the move could signal the beginning of its next expansion phase. Based on historical patterns, such a breakout carries the potential to propel prices well past prior highs, with long-term targets extending deep into five figures. What makes this outlook even more compelling is the alignment between technicals and fundamentals. In more Ethereum news, exchange balances are at a nine-year low, while institutional demand through funds and treasuries continues to grow. Together, these dynamics suggest that Ethereum may be on…

Ethereum Price Prediction: Next Stop $20K? Possible Says Analyst

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:42
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07955+2.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016771-0.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-7.86%
Ethereum
ETH$4,012.39+1.33%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000892+2.29%

In recent Ethereum news, exchange balances fell to their lowest point in nine years, now sitting at just 14.8 million ETH.

The decline comes as digital asset treasury (DAT) firms and exchange-traded funds continue to step up their accumulation, steadily pulling coins away from trading platforms.

At the same time, market sentiment is heating up. One crypto expert is now pointing to the possibility of a dramatic move higher.

He projected that Ethereum could surge from its press time level of $3,955.46 to as much as $20,000, a potential fivefold rally.

$20,000 Ethereum Price Prediction

According to crypto analyst Cantonese Cat, Ethereum is once again approaching a pivotal stage in its long-term market cycle.

The analysis shared their Ethereum price prediction on X highlighting how each major rally in ETH has historically been followed by a deep correction that settled into what he calls a “cycle liquidity zone.”

These zones have consistently acted as accumulation ranges before Ethereum launched into its next explosive advance.

This time, the structure looks no different. Ethereum is pressing against the upper boundary of the current liquidity zone, supported by a steady rising trendline that has been intact for years.

The confluence of ascending support and horizontal resistance is a classic setup that often precedes a breakout.

If ETH manages to push beyond this zone, the move could signal the beginning of its next expansion phase.

Based on historical patterns, such a breakout carries the potential to propel prices well past prior highs, with long-term targets extending deep into five figures.

What makes this outlook even more compelling is the alignment between technicals and fundamentals.

In more Ethereum news, exchange balances are at a nine-year low, while institutional demand through funds and treasuries continues to grow.

Together, these dynamics suggest that Ethereum may be on the cusp of another defining bull cycle.

Source: X

Ethereum Supply on Exchanges Hit 9-year Low

Centralized exchanges’ Ethereum balances have dropped to the lowest level since 2016 as institutions continue their accumulation spree.

The steady flow of Ethereum (ETH) into long-term storage is tightening supply and reducing the amount of coins available for trading.

Source: Glassnode

This decline has been underway for several years. Since mid-2020, exchange balances have shrunk consistently, with the available supply of Ether cut by nearly half over the past two years.

The outflow picked up pace in mid-July this year. Since then, balances have fallen another 20% as DATs accelerated their purchases.

Data from Glassnode shows exchange holdings now stand at just 14.8 million ETH, marking a nine-year low.

Other metrics confirm the same trend. CryptoQuant reported that Ethereum (ETH) exchange supply ratio, which tracks reserves as a share of total supply, has slipped to 0.14,  its weakest reading since July 2016.

When exchange supplies decline, it often signals that investors are moving their assets into cold storage, staking platforms, or decentralized finance protocols in search of higher yields.

On the other hand, when exchange balances rise, it usually suggests the opposite — that holders are preparing to sell or position themselves for profit-taking.

This push and pull between inflows and outflows offers a clear window into market sentiment and the intentions of large investors.

In recent Ethereum news, CryptoQuant reported that the 30-day moving average of Ethereum’s total exchange net flows climbed to its highest level since late 2022 this week, signaling an acceleration in activity.

Commenting on the trend, CryptoQuant contributor CryptoOnchain explained,

At the same time, Glassnode noted that Ethereum (ETH) exchange net position change registered a negative 2.18 million ETH on Wednesday.

Analysts pointed out that this figure has only been exceeded five times in the past decade, underscoring the scale of the outflows.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/26/ethereum-price-prediction-next-stop-20k-possible-says-analyst/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+4.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+8.63%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01523-0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000827+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.51+3.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365+2.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.01687+6.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal