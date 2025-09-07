Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,000 By 2026 But Analysts Say Layer Brett Could 5x This Weekend

While the long-term Ethereum price prediction for ETH hits an ambitious $5,000 by 2026, some analysts are whispering about a far more immediate opportunity: Layer Brett. This new contender, a next-generation Layer 2 crypto, isn’t just riding the wave of meme coin madness; it’s building a whole new one. With its presale already smashing past $2.8 million and early stakers eyeing a mind-boggling 917% APY, could Layer Brett be the low-cap crypto gem poised for a 5x surge this very weekend?

Layer Brett offers genuine blockchain utility

Let’s be real for a moment. Most meme coins, from the omnipresent Shiba Inu to the wildly popular Pepe, or even the original Brett, are purely driven by community hype and little else. 

They’re fun, absolutely, but they rarely offer genuine blockchain utility. Layer Brett changes the game. This isn’t just another trending cryptocurrency; it’s a Layer 2 blockchain solution, bringing real speed and ultra-low gas fees to the Ethereum ecosystem. 

Unlike Bonk or Dogecoin, which rely primarily on cultural relevance, Layer Brett is about substance. It offers a tangible escape from the slow, expensive confines of Ethereum Layer 1, providing a robust platform where meme energy meets cutting-edge technology.

Layer Brett is a pioneering Layer 2 memecoin built right on Ethereum, designed to fuse viral meme culture with actual blockchain utility. Think about it: a meme coin that actually does something. It’s a community-first project, leveraging the power of memes while delivering real-world blockchain scalability.

Layer Brett’s unique features boost long-term potential

Near-instantaneous transactions, gas fees cut down to mere pennies (compared to the $10-$20 fees often seen on Ethereum Layer 1), and a significantly smoother experience. It is powered by the safest smart contract blockchain that is known, and it is swift, inexpensive, and scalable beyond imagination. 

Users can access those high-yield Layer 2-powered rewards within just a few seconds by purchasing and staking $LBRETT with either ETH, USDT, or BNB using MetaMask or Trust Wallet and tapping into such high-yield rewards. In addition, Layer Brett intends to be fully interoperable and bridged out of the restrictions inherent in projects such as the original Brett.

Conventional meme coins, including Shiba Inu, Pepe, Dogecoin, and Bonk, are usually the result of an internet joke or viral phenomenon. Their value is primarily a result of speculation and hype within the community, rather than technological innovation or utility. Their explosive growth potential is inviting, but their long-term sustainability is often unpredictable without a clearly established development plan or an appealing business case. The original Brett token on Base, for example, gained traction but lacked the utility that Layer Brett now brings.

Layer Brett is a powerful contender for the next big crypto in the upcoming 2025 crypto bull run

The crypto market is notoriously volatile. While the Ethereum price prediction can pump spectacularly, bearish pressure remains. Shiba Inu and Pepe have both seen incredible surges, followed by corrections. These assets, though popular, often lack the fundamental utility that provides a strong floor during bearish cycles. 

With 917% APY staking rewards, a $1 million giveaway planned, and a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, $LBRETT is engineered for explosive gains. This isn’t just another meme token; it’s the best crypto presale, offering a unique blend of fun and functionality that makes it a powerful contender for the next big crypto in the upcoming 2025 crypto bull run and could outperform all Ethereum price prediction models.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages, offering early-entry pricing, but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum. Brett has broken free, building his own future.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15371-4.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02141+0.14%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985+0.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00454-2.09%
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

The post Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin highlights Codex’s role in Ethereum L2 integration. Stablecoin efficiency could drive mainstream crypto use. Market anticipates heightened usage of Ethereum and stablecoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted low-cost stablecoin transactions as key for crypto value, applauding Codex’s integration into Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem via his statements on Twitter. Codex’s entry into Ethereum L2 enhances stablecoin efficiency, impacting market dynamics and boosting Ethereum usage amidst increased transaction volumes on Codex, supporting DeFi growth. Codex and Ethereum: Catalyzing Crypto Adoption Vitalik Buterin acknowledged Codex’s integration into the Ethereum L2 ecosystem, highlighting its value in synergizing with Layer 1 since inception. The integration reflects a strategic enhancement of Ethereum’s scaling capabilities. Codex, focusing on low-cost, composable stablecoin transactions, further solidifies these enhancements. Stablecoin efficiency is pivotal in mainstream adoption, with its integration into Ethereum’s L2 potentially leading to significant transaction cost reductions. Such developments are crucial for fostering broader crypto market utilization by both businesses and individual users. Key figures, including Arthur Hayes, endorse Codex, seeing low-cost stablecoin transactions as transformative for dollarized DeFi infrastructures. This reaction aligns with Raoul Pal’s view on L2 efficiencies as facilitators of mainstream business engagement. Codex Integration Echoes Market and Expert Predictions Did you know? Integration of Codex in Ethereum’s L2 reflects trends seen with Polygon’s zkEVM and StarkNet, highlighting consistent stablecoin transaction growth post-announcements. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,271.46, with a market cap of formatNumber(515587256926, 2) billion. Recent 24-hour data indicates a trading volume decline of -59.23%, and ETH experienced a weekly decrease of -1.65%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research experts, Codex’s integration could stimulate further Ethereum adoption and spur L2 innovation. Regulatory frameworks targeting low-cost stablecoin transactions may legitimize and expand crypto’s financial landscape.…
Capverse
CAP$0.1154-2.40%
Palio
PAL$0.005712-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001578-1.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:45
