Ethereum Price Reaches New ATH, But This Ethereum-Based RWA Token Is Set To Give Bigger Returns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:23
Ethereum’s recent rise has been particularly impressive. It has risen by over 14% in a day. The altcoin has touched the $4866 mark and has registered its highest price this year, approaching close to its all-time high.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in demand for real-world assets as well. Among the top performers in this industry, Avalon X (AVLX) is impressing investors with innovative utility and strong tokenomics.

Ethereum Price Prediction: What’s Behind ETH’s Recent Price Surge?

Ethereum’s recent price behavior is due to many reasons. To begin with, its fundamentals are exceptionally strong. Ethereum developers have addressed and are actively working on resolving issues like gas fees and transaction speed.

Present market dynamics are distinctly advantageous for incumbent cryptocurrencies. Indicators suggest that institutional adoption is deepening, with a growing number of large corporations piloting Ethereum-oriented deployments across operational use cases. Withdrawal and deposit patterns from major exchanges reveal steady accumulation by both retail and institutional market segments.

                                                      Credits: CoinMarketCap

Additionally, Layer-2 traffic is increasing significantly. The growth of scaling solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism has enhanced Ethereum’s capacity while reducing transaction costs. Furthermore, an overall positive mood in the market is also working in its favor to sustain its rally. Certain experts even opine that favorable regulatory developments have contributed to the current momentum.

This development has enabled a lot of institutional capital flowing into ETH. So, if all of these factors remain strong, Ethereums price path to $5000 becomes much more achievable.

With current momentum and strong fundamentals supporting the price action, many analysts believe Ethereum could test new highs before year-end. The combination of reduced supply through staking, increased Layer-2 adoption, and institutional interest creates a compelling case for continued growth.

Why Is Avalon X Attracting Investor Interest?

Avalon X is a new presale project that taps into the real estate market. The token is less hype-driven and more of an entry into an economy handcrafted by Grupo Avalon, the group behind some of the most successful real estate ventures.

Grupo Avalon orchestrates an almost $1 billion project pipeline portfolio featuring signature developments across the Dominican Republic.

Avalon X really aims to bring real estate within reach for everyone. It plans to make this happen through fractional ownership using blockchain technology. Essentially, it breaks the geographical and technical barriers that typically made real estate an asset for high-net-worth individuals only.

Moreover, AVLX is a utility token. It doesn’t make you an owner of assets. Instead, it gets you tiered experiences: presale staking rewards, membership savings, and much more.

What Benefits Do AVLX Token Holders Get?

The Avalon X ecosystem incorporates a multi-tier rewards mechanism. Holders will be allocated benefits commensurate with their investment scale: Gold Tier ($500 to $2,500), Diamond Tier ($2,500 to $7,500), and Platinum Tier (amounts exceeding $7,500).  

The underlying economics prioritize sustained value appreciation via a capped issuance of 2 billion AVLX tokens. Allocation of the total supply is as follows: 60% to public and presale offerings, 15% earmarked for staking rewards, 7% each for marketing and periodic token burns, 5% each for liquidity provisioning and research & development, and 3% reserved for the founding team. 

In an effort to expand virally, the team is hosting two large giveaways. There is a $1 million AVLX token pool that will go to 10 winners who will get $100,000 each. All you have to do is invest a minimum of $100 in the AVLX token. You also get to increase your winning chances by sharing it with your friends.

Then there is a single Eco Valley Townhouse given to a winner. You must spend $250 or more to participate in this contest.

On top of all this, Avalon X is audited by CertiK, a well-known blockchain security firm. Thus, transparency and regulatory compliance are also covered.

Which Project Offers Better Investment Potential?

While Ethereum offers stability and a proven track record as the leading altcoin, Avalon X presents early-stage growth potential typical of quality presale projects. Ethereum’s path to $5000 represents a small upside from current levels, whereas early participants of AvalonX can expect to see significantly higher returns.

The key difference lies in risk profiles: Ethereum offers lower risk with moderate returns, while AVLX presents higher risk but potentially much larger gains for early adopters.

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Bitmine Ethereum
