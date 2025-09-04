The post Ethereum Price Rebounds Above $4,477 as Odds of a Sep Rate Rut Spikes to ATH of 85% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum (ETH) price jumped over 4% on Wednesday to reach a range high of about $4,481. The large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $540 billion, led the wider altcoin market in a mild rebound during the mid-North American session.

As a result of today’s Ethereum price pump, the Altcoin Season Index from CoinGlass jumped to the highest level year-to-date of about 63%. Meanwhile, the ETH/BTC pair has gradually rebounded to signal the onset of 2025 altseason.

Ethereum Price Gains on Rising Odds for Fed Rate Cuts in September

The ETH price has significantly benefited from the rising odds of a Fed rate cut on September 17. Furthermore, expected Fed rate cuts in the coming months will increase the demand for risky perceived assets, led by altcoins.

According to data from Polymarket, the odds of a 25 bps Fed rate cut on September 17 surged to 86%, the highest level since the beginning of 2025. Polymarket traders are predicting a 10% chance that the Fed will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged this month.

According to market data from Kalshi, the odds of a 25bps Fed rate cut in September surged to a new all-time high of 85% today. Kalshi traders are predicting a 10% chance that the Federal Reserve will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged later this month.

The upcoming Fed rate decision is expected to be a major turning point for the crypto bull market. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller said on Wednesday during an interview that multiple interest rate cuts over the next 3–6 months are possible.

Cautionary Tale

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has predicted that Ethereum price will drop below $4k in the coming days before rebounding to a new all-time high soon.

However, the midterm bearish sentiment will be invalidated if the altcoin consistently closes above $5k in the coming weeks.