Ethereum Price Soars 200% Since April on Surging Network Demand

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/26 15:36
Ethereum
ETH$4.432,98-3,38%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00683+1,18%

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has rocketed 200% from its mid-April lows, but the real story is unfolding on its blockchain.

While a recent pullback from its new peak above $4,900 captured headlines, there’s a resurgence in fundamental network activity, suggesting this is more than just a speculative rally.

On-Chain Fundamentals Ignite

Michael Nadeau of The DeFi Report noted on X that Ethereum’s network fundamentals are strengthening alongside price gains.

His research shows that roughly 75% of the network’s revenue now comes from priority fees and MEV activity, a sign that demand for blockspace is climbing. Furthermore, stablecoin supply has expanded to $156 billion, a 14% improvement since the beginning of July, with USDT and USDC dominating circulation on the network.

Transfer volumes are also nearing record levels, with Layer 1 (L1) processing around $6 billion in daily settlements. This intensifying network activity has coincided with growing institutional involvement in ETH. On August 25, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies announced it had accumulated almost 1.7 million ETH valued at more than $8 billion to become the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

Nonetheless, volatility remains pronounced. Yesterday, Ethereum dropped over $550 soon after hitting a new record high, wiping out more than $110 million in leveraged positions in the process. That correction came even with the backdrop of continued whale and institutional accumulation, suggesting that market sentiment remains fragile despite the continuing structural growth.

Price Action, L2 Growth, and Ethereum’s Outlook

At the time of this writing, ETH was changing hands at $4,445, down 5.5% in the last 24 hours but still 5.3% higher in the past seven days. By comparison, the broader crypto market has declined 0.3% in the same period, highlighting Ethereum’s relative strength.

And that’s not all. The asset has climbed nearly 18% over the previous month and is 62% in the green year-over-year. Additionally, the ETH/BTC ratio sits near 0.0403, off 3.6% this week but is still trending upward from its mid-April lows of 0.024.

Layer 2 (L2) networks are amplifying this momentum. Nadeau highlighted that transaction volumes across L2s are approaching record levels, with Coinbase’s Base handling nearly half of all activity in the space, followed by Arbitrum and Worldcoin.

However, Ethereum’s fee-burning mechanism has yet to fully kick in, as average blob usage per block remains at four, some ways below the threshold needed to trigger significant ETH burns.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation is taking steps to support sustainable growth on the network. Last week, it announced the next stage of its Trillion Dollar Security initiative, aimed at raising wallet and contract security standards.

Some of the measures it intends to take include creating a public vulnerability database and promoting human-readable transaction previews to prevent blind signing, moves that should become quite important as more value flows across the network.

The post Ethereum Price Soars 200% Since April on Surging Network Demand appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01842-7,57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0617-2,21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2,919-0,91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0,44489+1,68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,19386-2,71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0617-2,21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market