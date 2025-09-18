Ethereum Price Stability Around $4,400 Sparks Debate On Whether Rollblock Holds Sharper Growth Potential

The Ethereum price looks to be steady as a rock right now, but investors are asking if this stability is masking sharper growth elsewhere. ETH may well continue to consolidate for some time, yet experts are convinced the new presale token Rollblock could rally up to 50x in 2025. 

The real question is whether the next big play is in the old guard or the future GambleFi leader. Momentum in the current market is shifting fast, and hesitation could mean missing the deal of the decade.

Rollblock (RBLK): Presale Momentum Surging

Rollblock (RBLK) is racing through its presale offering, with more than 85% of tokens sold at $0.068. The current presale bonus of 20% on all buys is still live for now, and the presale end date will be announced in just 13 days.

And all this is not just a vague promise. Rollblock is a Web3 GameFi platform with thousands of live games, including blackjack, poker, sports betting, and blockchain exclusives. All transactions are secured on the Ethereum blockchain, delivering transparency and security where it is most needed. 

The project blends iGaming with DeFi principles, putting it in the spotlight of crypto news. Scarcity mechanics and consistent burns make it one of the most undervalued crypto opportunities today. It’s not surprising that investors are treating it like the ace in a high-stakes poker round. 

Crypto Nautic reinforced the hype with a breakdown of Rollblock’s revenue-sharing model and its potential to outpace top cryptocurrencies in 2025. Watch his full review here: https://youtu.be/vF8vIHIvjfE?si=uQsATqLU1fCmYW6b

  • Over $15M in bets processed already
  • Staking rewards up to 30% APY
  • 30% of revenue used for buybacks, 60% burned permanently
  • Licensed and audited, ensuring trust and safety

Deflation Meets Rewards: The RBLK Model

Rollblock has a one billion token hard cap, protecting it from future inflation. 30% of the platform’s revenue funds buybacks, with 60% of those tokens permanently burned to cut the supply. The other 40% rewards stakers with up to 30% APY. 

With staking crypto rewards, rakebacks, and a capped supply, RBLK is one of the best crypto presale events of the year.

Ethereum Price Showing Stability Before A Move?

Ethereum is trading at $4,511.70 today. ETH has been holding steady above its 50-day EMA at $4,275, a sign of strong support. 

As coindesi noted, “A successful breakout above resistance favors a climb toward $6,000 by year-end, supported by treasury buying and institutional interest.”

Ethereum ETF inflows are driving this momentum, with over $638 million added in just one week. BlackRock and Fidelity lead this surge, pushing Ethereum ETF assets beyond $30 billion. Reserves on exchanges have fallen to their lowest levels since 2016, while 36 million ETH are locked in staking. 

These conditions reduce supply and tighten liquidity, making Ethereum one of the best long-term crypto plays. Still, September has historically been bearish for Ethereum, and with 99% of supply in profit, short-term corrections are very possible in the days ahead.

Quick Comparison

TokenPriceMarket CapTotal SupplyRevenue ShareUpside Potential
Rollblock$0.068Low (Presale)1B capped30% buybacks + burns50x possible
Ethereum$4,511.70$544.58BUnlimitedNone$6,000 target

RBLK Offers The Winning Hand

Ethereum has institutional backing and huge liquidity inflows, but Rollblock is set to outrun the majors with its deflationary model and presale scarcity. ETH may climb toward $6,000, yet RBLK is positioned for exponential multiples. 

For investors in 2025, the ace on the table is Rollblock. And right now in the game of crypto trading, this hand looks too strong to fold.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
