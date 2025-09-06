Ethereum Price Targets $5K After ICO Era Whale Stakes $645M

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:12
Key Insights:

  • Ethereum price eyes rally as an ICO-era whale staked 150,000 ETH instead of selling.
  • Over 860,000 ETH, worth $3.7 Bln, wait in the staking queue, reducing supply for trading.
  • ETH price trades near $4,329, with targets at $4,760 and $5,099 if momentum holds.

Ethereum price is holding stronger than many coins during the latest crypto market dip. At press time, Ethereum traded near $4,350, down about 2% on the day.

Bitcoin and other coins dropped harder, but the ETH price has stayed firmer. A big reason may be a single ICO-era whale. After eight years of silence, this old wallet just moved again, and instead of selling, it staked its coins. That has to be one of the most high-conviction moves of the month.

ICO-Era Whale Stakes 150K ETH Instead of Selling

The wallet had been quiet since 2017, the time of Ethereum’s first coin offering. It suddenly sent 150,000 ETH into staking.

At the current Ethereum price, that is worth around $645 million. Instead of cashing out for profit, the whale locked these coins inside the staking system. It still holds another 105,000 ETH across two wallets.

ICO-ERA Whale Chooses To Stake | Source: X

This is important because it shows trust. Old whales could easily sell when Ethereum price is high, but this one did not.

By staking coins, the whale removed a huge supply from the market. With fewer coins available to sell, big drops become harder. Less selling pressure means dips stay smaller and recover faster.

So far, ETH has fallen less than Bitcoin during this market pullback. The whale’s choice to stake instead of sell may help explain this strength. But that’s not the only isolated incident.

Ethereum Price: Staking Line Builds Pressure on Supply

This whale’s move fits with a bigger pattern in Ethereum. Right now, more than 860,000 ETH, worth about $3.7 billion, is waiting in line to be staked.

This line is called the staking queue. When people want to become validators, they must place coins in the line and wait.

Ethereum Price Staking | Source: X

A validator is a computer that runs Ethereum’s software. Validators keep the network safe by checking blocks and transactions. To become one, you must lock up 32 ETH or join a group that pools coins. While coins are locked or waiting in the line, they cannot be traded or sold.

This matters for Ethereum price. When fewer coins are available on exchanges, sellers have less power to push prices lower. Buyers may even find it harder to get coins if demand rises again.

Traders sometimes call this a “supply shock.” In simple words, it means demand stays the same or rises, but supply is cut. That usually helps the price hold steady or move up.

The long staking line also shows that many holders prefer to earn rewards rather than take profit. If more people follow this path, Ethereum’s supply for trading could shrink even further.

It is worth noting that at present, almost 29% of all ETH available is staked. And the ICO-era whale just added to the stash.

Ethereum Price Levels Show $5,099 Target Still Possible

Ethereum price was trading at $4,350 at press time. On the way up, the first important level to pass is $4,421. Above that, $4,565 is the next hurdle, followed by $4,760.

If ETH can rise over $4,760, then the next big target is $5,099. This number comes from a Fibonacci chart, which traders use to mark possible future points.

Ethereum Price Action | Source: TradingView

On the downside, ETH has support at $4,211. If that breaks, the next strong support is $3,951.

These supports act like floors that can slow or stop drops. So far, ETH has held firmer than Bitcoin, matching what we see on-chain with whales and staking.

The picture is clear. An ICO-era whale just chose to stake coins instead of selling. The staking line is full, showing billions more ETH are waiting to lock.

And Ethereum price levels still leave the $5,000 target on the table. If these trends continue, September could bring strength instead of another deep correction.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/06/ethereum-price-targets-5k-after-ico-era-whale-stakes-645m/

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

This article validates a market simulation and calibration procedure using real-world historical data from the Hong Kong exchange (HKEX).
RealLink
REAL$0.06013-2.44%
Hackernoon2025/09/06 10:21
Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

it is possible to postulate that AI already has language consciousness. It may not have emotions consciousness, or feelings consciousness and more, but it possesses language, and for areas it aligns with human capabilities, is at least more than half of the divisional total in an instance. So, AI already has language consciousness. AI is already language sentient, conceptually.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+2.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-1.07%
MAY
MAY$0.04085-2.92%
Hackernoon2025/09/06 06:56
'Corporate' Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

Bloomberg Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) analyst James Seyffart shared his perspective on the long-awaited altcoin season and how it may differ from previous cycles following the boom of Digital Asset Treasuries and institutional adoption. Related Reading: WLFI Token Controversy: Justin Sun Denies Selling Rumors Following Address Blacklist Altseason Already Here? In a recent interview with Jay Hamilton from Milk Road, James Seyffart, senior analyst and ETF expert at Bloomberg, reaffirmed his stance that the four-year cycle theory has “lost a lot of value,” at least for this cycle. “I’m one of those people not necessarily saying this time is different, but I don’t think we’re going to, you know, peak in later this year and then drop 80%. I just don’t think that’s going to happen anymore,” he stated. The analyst previously explained that with institutional adoption and treasury companies, the cycle’s amplitude will reduce significantly, adding that this theory has gotten “muted” and “It won’t be as strict as on the money, where everything collapses in November or December.” During the Thursday interview, he affirmed that, unlike the previous cycle, the market appears to be experiencing what could be considered a “corporate” altcoin season, driven by institutional adoption, Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Seyffart considers that DATCOs are “taking a lot of steam” from any potential traditional altcoin season, as “they’ve been on absolute fire.” Based on this, he suggested that in the short term, the highly anticipated altcoin season is occurring on public markets through institutions: The thing is, I just think right now this market is becoming a little more institutionalized (…). I just don’t think altcoins are going to run in the same way it has in years past. Largely because the money that’s mostly driving the performance of things like Bitcoin and ETH right now is institutional money. Altcoin ETFs Demand Won’t Match BTC, ETH The ETF expert asserted that neither institutional money nor the long-awaited approval of multiple altcoin-based ETFs will fuel a rally like the BTC or ETH-based products had at launch, despite the evident interest in the investment products. “Anyone who thinks like, ‘oh, Bitcoin ETFs took in 40 billion, (…) XRP ETF is going to take in the same amount’ or whatever. That’s just not how this is going to work. These are longer tail assets,” he added. Recently, Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the XRP spot ETFs could hit $5 billion worth of inflows in their first month. He pointed out that after BTC, XRP is the most recognized token among Wall Street investors, which could drive significant adoption from the start and even outperform Ethereum ETFs. Related Reading: Cardano (ADA) Redemption Controversy Over? Hoskinson Shares IOG Audit Results Seyffart explained that there will be demand for the altcoin-based investment products, and “there will probably be multiple products for each of these assets to do well.” He pointed out that they will not capture the same institutional capital as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, “but they’ll be trading vehicles.” However, the Bloomberg analyst expects basket products that combine multiple assets to attract significantly more interest from institutional capital, arguing that investment advisors prefer asset diversification. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
MemeCore
M$1.61355-0.18%
Threshold
T$0.01581-1.37%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198163+0.22%
NewsBTC2025/09/06 18:00
