Ethereum reaches 19.45M active addresses in August, nearing 2021 peak levels

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/02 23:36
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01222+0.82%
NFT
NFT$0.000000456+0.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00178+2.65%

Ethereum user activity reportedly surged in August, reaching levels not seen since the peak levels of 2021. This activity coincided with a resurgence in non-fungible token (NFT) activity to the highest level since 2023. 

Ethereum reportedly reached its highest level of monthly active addresses in years — 19.45 million unique addresses in August 2025.

Monthly active addresses measure how many unique wallets interact with the Ethereum blockchain within a given month and capture all kinds of activity in the network, including transfers, DeFi, NFTs, and staking.

Ethereum user activity revisits 2021 peak as NFTs charge to two-year highs in AugustEthereum network activity set new records in August 2025. Source: Block.co

Ethereum reclaimed milestones in August

According to data from Block.co, there has been a clear upward trend in Ethereum’s user activity over time.

Back in January 2018, Ethereum had 17.49 million active addresses but by May 2021, the number had crossed 20 million. It has endured a steady decline since then and has struggled to reclaim those highs.

This year, the active addresses hit 19.45 million, the closest it has ever come to its 2021 peak.

Analysts claim this growth highlights not only growing interest but also the expansion of the ecosystem with more projects, developers, and users now actively building on Ethereum.

It also indicates robust on-chain usage across on Ethereum’s Layer-1 (L1) and L2 networks, which is proof of increased adoption and utility beyond speculative trading.

Transaction volume only saw a notable uptick last month, suggesting growing engagement with decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), and NFTs.

Are NFTs back?

The NFT market has not been the same since the 2021 craze. Since then, trading volumes have dropped, collections lost momentum, and bag holders have become the butt of some witty jokes.

Matas Čepulis, Founder and CEO of LuvKaizen, is one of those who refuse to believe the NFT season will never return or be what it once was. He believes they are still relevant as they tap into powerful emotional and social dynamics. He cited examples of projects like Pudgy Penguins that have grown into big brands as proof that the space is simply evolving, not going away.

According to data from NFTPulse, the number of active NFT users across blockchains has nearly doubled since early summer.

NFTs on Ethereum (ETH) have also seen renewed momentum as they have surpassed Solana in NFT user count since June, a feat that may possibly be linked to Pudgy Penguins’ presence on Abstract, an Ethereum Layer-2.

Data from cryptoslam.io also confirms that ETH NFTs have been increasing in sales since April, peaking last month at $285.6 million with over 1.5 million transactions.

The global NFT market size in 2025 is currently estimated at $49–61 billion, and reports claim Ethereum powers up to 62% of all the NFT transactions.

So are NFTs back? In a way, they never left but the market has matured. Unlike the 2021-2022 NFT craze, which was driven mostly by speculation, the current trend has seen the market favor utility-based NFTs, like those linked with gaming and DeFi, over vibe-based projects with nothing to offer other than hype.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol has been urgently suspended to protect assets due to a phishing attack. Officials are proposing a phased restoration: debt repayment and replenishment will be allowed within 5 hours, stolen funds will be recovered within 7 hours, a security review will be completed within 24 hours to prevent similar attacks, and the attacker's wallet will be forcibly liquidated. A full restoration date will be announced separately, and voting is open. Due to time constraints, users must take a snapshot and vote within 1 hour . If the vote passes, the above plan will be implemented immediately.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019932+28.64%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09951+0.34%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 00:11
Partager
Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Pepe Coin (PEPE) took the crypto world by storm in 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognized frog-themed tokens on the market.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01306+0.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963+1.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 23:00
Partager
Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Over the last month, XRP slipped by 17.83%, sliding below $2.90 despite favorable court decisions.
XRP
XRP$2.8043+2.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0265-1.96%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 22:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)