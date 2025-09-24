Key Insights:

Ethereum Retests $4,060, Is $3,800 the Next Buy Zone?

Ethereum traded at $4,177.60 on Tuesday, recording a 0.44% daily decline and a 7% weekly loss. Over the past three days, the asset has retested the $4,060 support level twice, raising questions about whether the level can hold.

Analyst Ted noted, “$ETH tapped the $4,060 support level again. This is the 2nd retest in just 3 days, and it seems like Ethereum wants to go lower.” If the level breaks, the next support sits near $3,800–$3,850, which some view as a potential accumulation zone. On the upside, Ethereum would need to clear $4,265 and $4,493 to confirm early strength, with $4,883 as the next resistance.

ETF Outflows Add Pressure

Market flows continue to show weakness in institutional demand. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined net outflow of $140.75 million on September 23. Fidelity’s FETH led with $63.4 million in withdrawals, followed by Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE products, which saw $36.37 million and $17.1 million in outflows.

Bitwise also reported $23.88 million in redemptions. These moves translated into tens of thousands of ETH leaving funds in a single session. BlackRock’s ETHA product reported no change, maintaining $13.38 billion in cumulative net inflows, the largest among issuers. Invesco’s QETH posted a small positive inflow.

Analyst BitBull remarked,

“Ethereum ETFs sold again yesterday… The good thing is BlackRock didn’t sell any, which often happens near the bottom.”

Scenarios for Traders

Source: BitBull/X

Ethereum futures charts show price consolidating after the drop, with clear support and resistance zones.

Analyst Lennaert Snyder stated,

Source: Lennaert Snyde/X

Resistance lies between $4,200 and $4,300, followed by $4,450–$4,500. Support remains at $4,060–$4,100, with breakdown opening targets at $3,850–$3,900 and deeper levels at $3,600–$3,700. These ranges provide the framework for short-term positioning, depending on how price reacts.

Ethereum’s price action, ETF flows, and futures setups all point to a cautious environment. Traders are closely monitoring the $4,060 and $3,800 levels as key areas of interest. While selling pressure remains visible through fund outflows and repeated support tests, holding these zones could define the next phase of Ethereum’s market structure.