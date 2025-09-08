Ethereum revenue dropped 44% in August amid ETH all-time high

Ethereum revenue and network fees continue to dwindle, prompting debate about the layer-1 blockchain network’s financial fundamentals.
Ethereum revenue, the share of network fees that accrue to Ether (ETH) holders as a result of token burns, dropped by about 44% in August, even amid all-time high ETH prices.
Revenue for August totaled over $14.1 million, down from July’s $25.6 million, according to Token Terminal. The drop occurred amid ETH rallying by 240% since April and ETH hitting an all-time high of $4,957 on August 24.
Network fees also dropped by about 20% month-over-month, falling from about $49.6 million in July to about $39.7 million in August.
