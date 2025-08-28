Ethereum, Ripple, BlockDAG, or Hyperliquid in 2025?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 08:08
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.95-3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101-1.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005686+1.21%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504+0.42%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6272-4.82%

The crypto market is entering a decisive stage. With Bitcoin reclaiming dominance and institutional adoption picking up speed, altcoins are lining up to set new highs before 2025 closes. Four names stand out in the current climate: Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), BlockDAG (BDAG), and Hyperliquid (HYPE). Each has unique strengths, and understanding their current moves helps clarify which crypto to buy now.

These coins are not just speculative plays; they represent projects with meaningful adoption, strong technology, and visible market support. Looking ahead, they are among the few with the potential to deliver sustainable value growth into the next cycle.

BlockDAG (BDAG): The Next $1 Altcoin

BlockDAG has dominated presale headlines in 2025. With $385 million raised in Batch 30 and more than 25.5 billion coins sold, its performance has already set a new benchmark. Early backers who bought at $0.0016 have seen a 1,175% gain, with the coin now priced at $0.03 in Batch 30.  Analysts point out that if BDAG moves toward $1, current participants could still realize over 36x returns.

The adoption story makes these numbers more convincing. The X1 mobile miner app has registered over 2.5 million users, allowing anyone with a smartphone to contribute to the network. Hardware sales add further depth: 19,468 miners sold with $7.8 million revenue generated. This demonstrates traction well beyond typical presales, where ecosystems often exist only on paper.

Technologically, BlockDAG combines Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work (PoW) security. This hybrid design enables multiple block confirmations simultaneously, eliminating congestion while preserving robust protection. 

With a community of 200,000+ holders and more than 4,500 developers building 300+ projects, BlockDAG is moving toward full-scale adoption. Analysts suggest that prices could reach $5 over the longer term, positioning BDAG as one of the most attractive answers to the question of which crypto to buy now.

Ethereum (ETH): Strength From Institutional Backing

Ethereum remains the backbone of decentralized applications, DeFi protocols, and NFT marketplaces. Its transition to proof-of-stake under Ethereum 2.0 has significantly reduced energy use, improving the network’s public image while maintaining its dominance in developer activity.

Institutional adoption is an important driver here. Large-scale players are integrating Ethereum-based applications and showing confidence in Layer-2 scaling solutions, which have reduced fees and sped up transactions. 

Price action over the past week reflected typical volatility. ETH started around $4,590, reached a high of $4,787, then corrected back to $4,440. While short-term fluctuations remain, Ethereum’s fundamentals suggest it is well-positioned for steady growth. For many, it remains a top choice when considering which crypto to buy now for both security and long-term use.

Ripple (XRP): Cross-Border Utility Drives Adoption

Ripple continues to strengthen its role as a cross-border payment solution. After years of regulatory hurdles, the project has gained fresh momentum, supported by strategic partnerships with banks and financial firms. The focus is clear: provide faster, cheaper, and more transparent international transactions.

This practical use case has improved confidence, and trading volumes have reflected renewed interest. Mid-week trading saw XRP rise from $3.14 to $3.29, though it closed the week lower at $2.97 after a 7% decline.

In a global market searching for efficiency in payments, XRP’s use case ensures it remains one of the better picks when asking which crypto to buy now for utility-driven growth.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): Building DeFi Liquidity

Hyperliquid has gained momentum by addressing the need for fast, low-cost, and reliable decentralized trading. Its infrastructure supports deep liquidity pools, and frequent updates show a team committed to continuous improvement.

HYPE’s price movements highlight its volatility. It rose to nearly $47.6, then consolidated around $43–$44 before dropping 8–9% in the past 24 hours. Despite short-term profit-taking, the token is holding mid-$40s support, suggesting strong positioning for another rally once market conditions improve.

Its combination of institutional curiosity and retail adoption has made Hyperliquid a fresh contender in the DeFi landscape. For traders searching for which crypto to buy now in the decentralized finance sector, HYPE presents a high-upside but higher-risk play.

Final Thoughts: Which Crypto to Buy Now?

Ethereum, Ripple, Hyperliquid, and BlockDAG each show why they deserve attention in today’s market. Ethereum’s transition and institutional confidence reinforce its long-term foundation. Ripple continues to prove its relevance in payments. Hyperliquid is carving out a position in DeFi with fast and affordable trading infrastructure.

Yet, BlockDAG has arguably made the strongest case. With $385 million raised, 25.5B+ coins sold, 200,000 holders, 2.5M+ miners, and a 1,175% presale surge, it has demonstrated results that most projects achieve only years after launch. Its hybrid technology and community strength make it stand out as the most forward-looking option.

For traders asking which crypto to buy now, all four projects are worth consideration, but BlockDAG’s unmatched presale success and adoption metrics may make it the one with the most powerful upside heading into 2025.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/blockdags-385m-presale-1175-surge-lead-ethereum-ripple-and-hyperliquid-in-which-crypto-to-buy-now/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0151-1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01825-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Partager
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0688+6.69%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,460.05+0.30%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01452-0.88%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009806-12.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989