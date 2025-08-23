Ethereum Rules With $56.57M Sales, Solana And Polygon Compete

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 11:29
The NFT market was highly active during the week. Ethereum sustained its long-established majority, but the rest of the blockchains, including BNB Chain, Polygon, and Mythos, also posted remarkable results. 

The figures reflect the robustness and increasing diversification of blockchain networks, where billions of dollars are being bought and sold in NFT activities.

Ethereum Retains Its Market Crown

Ethereum has shown its power once again as it registered 56,571,520 dollars in NFT sales volume with 258,115 transactions. The network showed 55,264 buyers and 48,631 sellers, meaning that the network continues to generate the majority of the NFT liquidity. 

Nevertheless, Ethereum is the central marketplace of blue-chip collections and high-value digital assets, despite the growing competitive demand.

BNB Chain Surges Past Polygon

BNB Chain generated much-needed headlines with $19,395,077 in sales, solidifying 2nd position. The chain had 20,746 buyers and 8,255 sellers with 81,667 transactions. 

The next largest was Polygon, whose sales volume was worth $15,716,607, with 37,359 buyers and 7,866 sellers. 

Although Polygon had greater participation in the number of transactions with 240,796, the BNB chain had a higher amount of total sales, indicating that buyers are making larger NFT transactions.

Mythos Outpaces Solana in Weekly Sales

Mythos showed a very good performance of $9,704,382 in sales, processing 441,450 transactions. This spurt propelled Mythos to pass Solana, which registered $7,984,771 worth of sales across 147,398 transactions. Even though Solana has a larger community with 48,856 buyers and 40,035 sellers, Mythos’ gradual success demonstrates how more NFT-centric ecosystems are attaining mainstream popularity.

Immutable, Cardano, and Flow Maintain Steady Growth

Immutable continued to hold its status as a gaming-oriented chain with $6,908,506 sales volume, involving 6,582 buyers, 6,425 sellers, and 19,589 transactions. 

Cardano performed well with its sales of $2,918,454 but the market activity was quite low as the number of buyers and sellers was 864 and 102, respectively. 

Flow, generally pegged on sporting and entertainment NFTs, generated sales of $1,844,012 in 217,151 transactions, demonstrating continued pertinence in specialized areas.

Lower-Tier Chains Show Niche Market Appeal

Other blockchains showed small yet interesting results. Arbitrum recorded an amount of sale of $781,553 with high activity of 53,597 buyers and 3,398 sellers. 

Avalanche generated a sales volume of $719,794 using 2,706 buyers and 638 sellers. In the meantime, Base, which is a layer-2 solution developed by Coinbase, recorded sales in the amount of 651,615 dollars, with an impressive 144,704 buyers and 141,127 sellers, indicating an increase in retail adoption. 

Panini, whose product lines focus on collectible markets, reported sales of $420,389 driven by 705 buyers and 1,654 sellers.

The Broader Landscape of NFTs Trend

The weekly report finds Ethereum to maintain its leadership with major growth in emerging blockchains. The strength of both NB Chain and Mythos showed the momentum of user interest outside of the established ecosystems. 

These two blockchains, Solana and Polygon, which are very lively today, are beginning to be challenged by new entrants. In the meantime, Immutable, Flow, and Panini are specialty chains that demonstrate the expansion of NFT applications to gaming, sports, and collectibles.

With the growth of NFTs, competition on blockchains is heating up, with each chain taking its own market share in liquidity, customers, or niche.

With over five years of experience in crypto, blockchain, and tech content, Ishtiyaq makes complex topics easy to understand. He simplifies blockchain and digital currency concepts for a wide audience, ensuring that beginners and experts alike can grasp key ideas. His clear and engaging writing helps readers stay informed about the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the crypto space. Whether explaining blockchain technology, digital assets, or DeFi, Ishtiyaq breaks down complicated ideas into simple, digestible content. His goal is to help people navigate the fast-changing world of cryptocurrency with confidence, clarity, and a deeper understanding.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/top-blockchains-by-nft-sales-volume-ethereum-rules-with-56-57m-sales-solana-and-polygon-compete/

