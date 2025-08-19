Ethereum Sees Record Validator Exodus as $3.9B ETH Leaves Network

Ethereum Sees Record Validator Exodus as $3.9B ETH Leaves Network

Ethereum’s proof-of-stake network is witnessing an unprecedented wave of validator exits, with over 910,000 ETH, worth nearly $3.91 billion, currently queued to leave, according to data from validatorqueue. This marks the highest-ever number of coins lined up for withdrawal. At the same time, about 268,000 ETH are waiting to enter the network, reflecting the push and pull between those cashing out and new investors eager to stake.

What is the Validator Queue?

The validator queue helps balance Ethereum’s staking system, with an entry queue for those joining and an exit queue for those leaving. As of Aug 17, 2025, Ethereum saw its biggest-ever validator exit event as the queue swelled past 893,000 ETH, nearly 2.5% of all staked ETH. At current speeds, it would take about 14.5 days to fully process these withdrawals.

Why are Validators Exiting?

There are a few simple reasons behind this. First, many early stakers are just cashing in profits. They locked their ETH when prices were between $1,000 and $2,000. Now, with ETH above $4,400, selling makes sense for them.

Second, some are reorganizing. In the past, people started staking with the smallest possible amount, 32 ETH. However, today, larger players, such as institutions, prefer larger validator slots, which are easier and cheaper to manage. To make that switch, smaller validators have to exit first, which adds to the queue.

Third, a significant amount of ETH is being transferred into newer and more advanced staking methods. Instead of keeping ETH locked, people are choosing liquid staking tokens like stETH and rETH, or putting their ETH into new platforms like EigenLayer. This doesn’t mean they’re leaving Ethereum. It’s just a different way to stake with more flexibility.

Is This Bad News for Ethereum?

Not really. The exit queue system is built to handle these situations smoothly. Withdrawals don’t all happen at once; they’re spread out over time, which prevents any sudden market shocks. And importantly, even though exits are at a record high, new ETH is still flowing in. Over 35 million ETH remains staked on the Beacon Chain, showing strong confidence in Ethereum’s long-term future.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/ethereum-sees-record-validator-exodus-as-3-9b-eth-leaves-network/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

