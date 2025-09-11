Ethereum, Solana and BlockchainFX Price Forecast For September – Which Top Crypto Offers Best ROI?

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 19:38
September is here, and markets are bracing for another decisive month in crypto. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are holding strong after a volatile summer, while a new contender, BlockchainFX (BFX), has surged past $7.1 million raised in its presale with the token price climbing to $0.023. For traders focused on ROI, the debate isn’t just which top crypto will grow — it’s which one can multiply capital the fastest as Bitcoin stabilises at record levels.

BFX

BlockchainFX Price Forecast: Ground-Floor ROI Potential

Current price: $0.023 (presale)

Launch price: $0.05

Forecast: $5

BlockchainFX is being touted as the standout ROI play for September. The presale has already raised $7.1 million from more than 8,500 investors, and with each stage, the price steps higher. Early buyers at $0.023 are already positioned to double when the token lists at $0.05 — and analyst forecasts suggest BFX could surge to $5 long-term, a potential 200x move.

Unlike many presales, BlockchainFX is already live, audited, and KYC-verified. The platform integrates crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into a single super app, attracting thousands of daily users and millions in trading volume.

The earning model makes it even more attractive: daily staking rewards in both BFX and USDT (up to $25,000 USDT), plus a viral referral program. Investors can also apply the BLOCK30 bonus code to secure 30% more tokens — but only while the promo lasts.

With adoption already underway and presale stages closing quickly, BlockchainFX looks positioned as the best crypto for ROI this September.

BFX

Solana Price Forecast: Still A Leader, But Gains Moderating

Current price: $218

Forecast: $223

Solana (SOL) has been one of the stars of the last cycle, powering high-speed DeFi and NFT projects at scale. At $218, it remains one of the top altcoins in the market. Analysts see modest upside in September, with forecasts putting SOL around $223 if network activity continues to grow.

While Solana remains a reliable play with institutional support and strong fundamentals, the ROI profile is muted. From current levels, the forecast suggests only a small percentage gain. For investors chasing exponential returns, Solana’s growth curve looks steadier but far less dramatic compared to BlockchainFX’s presale math.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Institutional Strength But Slower ROI

Current price: $4,300

Forecast: $4,600

Ethereum (ETH) continues to be the backbone of the industry, with DeFi, NFTs, and now ETFs all anchored to its ecosystem. At $4,300, ETH has already delivered strong performance this year, and analysts expect a September range near $4,600 on the back of ETF inflows and institutional adoption.

Ethereum remains the safest of the three assets here, but its market cap in the hundreds of billions makes another explosive run unlikely. While ETH offers stability and incremental growth, it cannot compete with early-stage ROI potential like BlockchainFX.

BFX banner

Which Top Crypto Offers The Best ROI This September?

The forecasts say it all. Ethereum may tick higher, Solana may grind upward, but BlockchainFX offers the asymmetric upside investors crave.

  • BFX: $0.023 now → $0.05 at launch → forecast $5 (200x)
  • SOL: $218 now → forecast $223 (~2%)
  • ETH: $4,300 now → forecast $4,600 (~7%)

For traders who want to maximize ROI this month, BlockchainFX is the standout. Each presale stage makes entry more expensive, and the BLOCK30 code providing 30% more tokens won’t last forever.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX's $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
